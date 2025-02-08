Hrithik Roshan Cheers for KVN Bangalore Strikers' Victory at ISPL Match

Thane: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Saturday took some time off from his shooting schedule to attend an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match between KVN Bangalore Strikers and Falcon Risers Hyderabad.

In the visuals that surfaced online, Hrithik could be seen cheering for his team KVN Bangalore Strikers which emerged victorious in today's match.

He even posed with the players post the win. Have a look at how Bollywood hunk celebrated the victory at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here



Meanwhile, on the acting front, Hrithik was recently honoured at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.

Marking more than two decades in the Indian film industry, Hrithik Roshan is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. Hrithik has delivered iconic films, including 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Lakshya', 'Dhoom 2', 'Krrish', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Guzaarish', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Kaabil', 'Super 30', 'Fighter', and the 'War' franchise.

On receiving the award, Hrithik expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared his perspective on his career, "Thank you Riyadh, Joy Awards, and my thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for inviting me here from India. I'm humbled and grateful for this honour. It's been 25 years, but I feel like I've only just begun to truly understand acting. I take this as a symbol of hope and a promise for the next 25 years," he said. (ANI)