How can they be role models: Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Raina, Dhawan

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Friday wondered how former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan can be role model players.

The IPS officer, who is known for his tough stand against betting apps, came down heavily on the two former cricketers after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached their assets worth Rs 11.14 crore in connection with the investigation into betting platforms.

“What kind of celebrities are these people?” asked the police Commissioner in a post on X.

He wondered how these people, who even exploit fan following, can become role model players.

“Due to addiction to the betting epidemic, countless young people are destroying their lives with their own hands. Thousands have committed suicide. Aren't these individuals responsible for all of this, having promoted the betting demon that is tearing society apart?” asked Sajjanar.

“Speak a few good words for the good of society and to help the youth reach higher positions. That's all, but do not mislead those who admire you and take their lives,” added the police officer.

The ED on Thursday attached mutual fund investments worth Rs 6.64 crore held in Raina's name and an immovable property valued at Rs 4.5 crore belonging to Dhawan.

The action came as part of an ongoing probe into illegal offshore betting platforms, including 1xBet and its surrogate brands 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines. The investigation is based on multiple FIRs filed by various state police agencies.

There are allegations that these entities were operating unauthorised online betting and gambling services targeting Indian users. The ED said both Raina and Dhawan had entered into endorsement deals with foreign entities promoting 1xBet's surrogates.

Sajjanar, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has been leading a campaign against online betting and gambling apps. According to him, betting apps are like an organised mafia.

While serving as Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) earlier, he had called for holding celebrities and influencers accountable for promoting betting apps.

Following his campaign, police had booked several celebrities, including social media influencers, for promoting betting apps.

According to Sajjanar, celebrities and social media influencers are directly responsible for promoting betting apps, as people get enrolled based on the trust they placed in these public figures.

