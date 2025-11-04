‘Hope you are ready with your mic’: Jemimah invites Gavaskar for sing-along after latter’s promise

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Jemimah, India’s World Cup-winning cricketer, responded to Sunil Gavaskar’s message, in which he expressed his intention to sing along with her if India won the World Cup, saying she is prepared with her guitar to jam with the batting legend.

Before India’s World Cup final clash against South Africa, Gavaskar, during a conversation with India Today, had said that he would sing a song alongside Jemimah, with the batter jamming on the guitar, if India won the championship title.

"If India win the World Cup, she and I—if she's okay with it-will sing a song together. She'll have her guitar, and I'll sing along," Gavaskar had said.

Sharing a message for the legendary cricketer-turned-commentator, Jemimah, in a video on her Instagram, said, “Hi Sunil Gavaskar sir, I saw your message and you said that if India win the World Cup we both will sing a song together. So I’m ready with my guitar, hope you are ready with your mic. Lots of love, sir. Thank you for everything.”

India defeated the Proteas by 52 runs on Sunday night to be crowned the World Champions for the first time in history as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. lifted their first-ever ICC title.

Lauding their performance, Gavaskar shared a video on his Instagram where he said, “What a wonderful time it was at the D.Y. Patil Stadium yesterday when Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women’s team, took the catch for India to win the ICC Women’s World Cup. What a moment it was. It was a magnificent moment.

"It was terrific to see the way the girls fought. They came back after having a difficult league stage, but the captain showed great character and great determination and went on to win the World Cup. It’s a moment to savour, it’s a moment to cherish, it’s a moment to remember for the ages.

"It’s a wonderful moment in the history of Indian cricket, men’s and women’s. Many, many congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and her team for giving us so much happiness, so much joy. The entire cricketing community is very, very proud of you. Well done, congratulations,” he added.

--IANS

vi/bc