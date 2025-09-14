Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag fall short in final, lose to Chinese pair

Hong Kong, Sep 14 (IANS) Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's quest for their first title of the year continues as the eighth-seed Indian duo lost to the sixth-seed Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the Hong Kong Open men's doubles final here on Sunday.

The Indian pair suffered a 21-19, 14-21, 17-21 loss at the hands of Chinese combination in the summit clash.

This was the first final of 2025 for Satwik and Chirag after the duo broke a streak of six semifinal defeats with a 21-17 21-15 win over Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing in the semifinal on Saturday.

Liang and Wang opened with a few quick points, but the Indians responded swiftly. Chirag sparked the comeback with a powerful smash, followed by a delicate backcourt touch from Satwik. Chirag then unleashed a couple more smashes, helping the Indian pair edge ahead with a one-point lead at the mid-game interval.

After the break, Satwik and Chirag stretched their lead to 16-13, but the Chinese duo fought back to edge ahead at 17-16. Following a few tight rallies, a thunderous smash from Satwik brought the scores level at 19-all, and the Indians closed out the opening game, 21-14.

Satwik and Chirag got off to a poor start in the third game, trailing 0-4 in the early exchanges. The Chinese pair maintained their momentum, continuing to dominate the Indians, builidng a commanding 13-5 lead.

The Indians managed to pick up a few points, but the Chinese duo kept the pressure on with their powerful strokes, extending their lead to 18-10. Satwik and Chirag then put together a spirited run of four consecutive points, narrowing the gap to just three.

However, the late surge wasn’t enough, as the Chinese held their nerve to take the decider 21-17 and seal the victory.

