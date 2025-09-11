Hong Kong Open: Ayush Shetty stuns Naraoka to join Satwik-Chirag and Sen in next round (Ld)

Hong Kong, Sep 11 (IANS) Rising Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty delivered the biggest shock of the tournament so far, ousting Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, the 2023 World Championships silver medallist, to storm into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 on Thursday.

The 20-year-old from Karnataka, who won the U.S. Open Super 300 in June, showcased his fearless brand of badminton to outplay the former world No. 2 in a gripping three-game contest. Ayush fought with remarkable composure and attacking flair to prevail 21-19, 12-21, 21-14 in a 72-minute thriller.

The youngster’s superior court coverage and sharp shot-making helped him take control of the decider, sealing the biggest win of his fledgling career.

Ayush now sets up a tantalising all-Indian quarterfinal against his training partner Lakshya Sen, both hailing from the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

For Lakshya, it marked a welcome return to form as he ended a six-month quarterfinal drought. Ranked 20th in the world, the 23-year-old scripted a spirited comeback to beat compatriot HS Prannoy 15-21, 21-18, 21-10.

After dropping the opening game, Lakshya tightened his attacking play and forced errors from Prannoy to level the contest. In the decider, he turned the tide from 9-13 down, reeling off points with authority to close the match in dominant fashion. It was Lakshya’s first BWF World Tour quarterfinal appearance since March, reviving his confidence after a difficult season with injuries and inconsistency.

India’s joy didn’t stop there. Star men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showed their class yet again, overcoming Thailand’s Chaloempon Sukphun and Nanthakarn Teeraratsakul in three games. The world No. 9 duo, bronze medallists at the recent World Championships in Paris, bounced back after losing the opener 18-21, taking the next two games 21-15, 21-11 with a dominant finish.

They will next face Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in the quarterfinals.

--IANS

hs/