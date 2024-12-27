Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Name Aran Zalewski as Captain for Hockey League Debut

Rourkela: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers have announced Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and three-time Olympian Aran Zalewski as their captain. The former co-captain of the Kookaburras brings a wealth of experience, having played a pivotal role in the Australian hockey team's success. The recently retired Australian captain will assume charge of the team immediately as they prepare for their inaugural game in the Hockey League against UP Rudras on December 30.

The Kalinga Lancers boast an impressive combination of seasoned players such as Thierry Brinkman and Alexander Hendrickx, alongside rising Indian talents like Krishan Pathak, Rosan Kujur, and Sanjay. The team will be coached by German maestro Valentin Altenburg.

Announcing their captain, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers coach Valentin Altenburg said, "With a squad packed with superstars and natural leaders, selecting a captain is a challenge any coach would love to have. Aran's exceptional mastery of the game speaks for itself, and his leadership since becoming co-captain of the Australian team in 2018 has been nothing short of inspiring. While our squad boasts a wealth of experience and incredible potential, we believe Aran is the perfect fit to lead this talented group as we look to build on Odisha's proud legacy in hockey and are focused on bringing home the title."

Aran expressed his delight at taking up the role of Kalinga Lancers captain: "I'm truly grateful for the opportunity the team has given me. We have an incredible mix of talent, and it's an honour to share the dressing room with players like Thierry, Krishan, Sanjay, and the younger boys. Representing Bhubaneswar's team is a matter of immense pride, especially since Odisha is the heartbeat of hockey in India. We're all eager and ready to take charge on the field and give our best for the fans and the legacy of this great state."

The team gathered in Bhubaneswar last week, where, in the presence of all 16 Indian players from the squad, the Kalinga Lancers unveiled their new jersey, anthem, and mascot. The home jersey features a striking blend of blue and green, while the away jersey retains the vibrant orange and white. The new design thoughtfully integrates elements of history, art, geography, and progress, paying homage to Odisha's rich heritage while reflecting its forward-looking aspirations.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Squad:

Defenders: Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur Van Doren, Antoine Kina, Partap Lakra, Sushil Dhanwar, Rohit Kullu.

Midfielders: Aran Zalewski, Moriangthem Rabichandra, Enrique Gonzalez, Mukesh Toppo, Rosan Kujur, Nicholas Bandurak.

Forwards: Boby Singh Dhami, Dilpreet Singh, Thierry Brinkman, Angad Bir Singh, Roshan Minz, Gursahibjit Singh, Deepak Pradhan.

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill, Sahil Kumar Nayak. (ANI)