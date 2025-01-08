Over Rs 10 crores to be spent on prize money in men's, women's Hockey India League

New Delhi: The Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is set to distribute over Rs 10 crores in prize money, making this year's edition the most lucrative in the history of the league. according to a statement from the league.

With an exciting mix of top-tier men's and women's hockey, this season promises not only fierce competition but also substantial rewards for both teams and individual players.

In the Men's HIL, the winning team will take home a prize of Rs 3 crore, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 2 crore. The team that finishes third will receive Rs 1 crore, adding extra motivation for every team to battle for the top spots.

In the Women's HIL, the stakes are equally high. The team that claims the title will win Rs 1.5 crore, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 1 crore. The third-placed team will receive Rs 50 lakh, marking a new era for women's hockey, as per a press release from Hockey India.

In addition to the team rewards, Hero MotoCorp, the tournament's title sponsor, has announced individual performance-based prizes. The 'Player of the Match' in both men's and women's games will receive Rs 50,000 each. At the end of the tournament, Hero MotoCorp will also present Rs 20 lakh each to the 'Player of the Tournament' in the Men's and Women's HIL.

Moreover, the best goalkeeper, upcoming player, and top scorer in the Men's HIL will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while in the Women's HIL, the best goalkeeper, upcoming player, and top scorer will be awarded Rs 5 lakh each.

This year's Hockey India League consists of an impressive roster of eight men's teams and four women's teams, both leagues offering fast-paced, thrilling games through their newly revamped formats.

The men's league kicked off on December 28 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, with the grand finale scheduled for February 2025.

Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the women's league will begin on January 12, 2025, at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, with the final set for January, 26, 2025. The women's league is poised to deliver exhilarating competition from start to finish.

To expand the reach of the league, select matches from both the men's and women's tournaments will be held at alternate venues, bringing the excitement of the Hero HIL to diverse regions across the country, and ensuring that hockey fans nationwide can enjoy the electrifying action.

HIL Chairman Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "This edition of Hero HIL marks a significant milestone in Indian hockey. The increased prize money and the inclusion of a women's league will add to the growing popularity of hockey in the country. We are confident this will not only encourage players but also inspire the next generation of hockey talent and take the sport to new heights."

Bhola Nath Singh, a member of the HIL Governing Committee, added, "The Hockey India League 2024-25 is a step forward in realising our vision of making India a global hockey powerhouse. The investment in prize money and individual awards reflects our commitment to creating an environment where players can thrive and the sport can continue to grow." (ANI)