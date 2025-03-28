Madhuri Kindo strives to fulfill brother's dreams through her hockey career

New Delhi: In a story of determination and familial bond, 23-year-old Madhuri Kindo, a rising star in Indian women's hockey, has once again been named in the core probable group of the ongoing Senior Women's National Coaching Camp.

This is the second time the Odisha-born goalkeeper has been selected for the prestigious camp, having first been included in 2024. While she is yet to make her senior team debut, Kindo is determined to carry forward the hopes and dreams of her family, especially her elder brother, Manoj, who was an accomplished hockey player at the national level.

Kindo's journey in hockey began when she was only eight years old, playing casually in her village of Kadobahal, Rourkela. Manoj, who is three years older than Madhuri, currently plays for the Army Hockey Team, and Kindo sees her career as a continuation of his legacy.

"I started by watching my elder brother, Manoj, who used to play hockey at the national level for Odisha. Watching him inspired me to pick up the stick. He couldn't fulfill his dream of representing India at the highest level, and now, through my efforts, I want to live that dream for him," she said, as quoted from Hockey India.

Hailing from a humble background, Kindo's father is a farmer, and her mother a homemaker. Despite some minor financial challenges, her family has always supported her hockey career. "My father always believed in me, and my aunt (her father's sister) was the first one to encourage me to pursue hockey seriously. Without their backing, I wouldn't have come this far."

"My parents have always told me not to worry about the future but to give my best in the present. I want them to be proud, and I want people to know them because of me," she added.

Kindo's professional journey took shape when she joined the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela in 2012, where she began honing her skills under the guidance of her coach, Amulya Nanda Bihari.

By 2021, she had broken into the Indian Junior Women's team, participating in international competitions, including the 2023 Junior Asia Cup, where the Indian team clinched Gold medal, and the 2023 Junior World Cup. Her performances in these tournaments earned her recognition and eventually led to her inclusion in the senior national camp in 2024.

Interestingly, Madhuri began her hockey journey as a defender, but her transition to goalkeeping came after one of her coaches at the Sports Hostel noticed her height and agility. Initially, the switch seemed intimidating, but she quickly found her footing in the role. Madhuri soon realised that goalkeeping wasn't just about physical skills; it required leadership and mental toughness--qualities she was eager to cultivate and embrace fully.

As a goalkeeper, Kindo has a unique perspective on the game and said, "Being the goalkeeper, you see the entire field, and I've learned how to handle my team, motivate them when we're under pressure, and encourage them to keep pushing."

One of her major learning moments came during her time in the junior team when she played a vital role in securing a gold medal in the Junior Asia Cup.

"Winning that tournament was a moment of immense pride for me, my family, and my entire village. After the victory, so many people from my village, including the Sarpanch, came to my home to congratulate my parents. It made me realise that I have the ability to bring pride to my family and that I can make my mark on the senior stage as well," she added.

Moreover, Madhuri's brother Manoj was overjoyed with the title win. As someone who had nurtured her love for hockey, he was filled with pride.

"It felt like he was living his dream through me. He messaged me right away, saying how proud he was and that my success was like his own," Madhuri recalled.

Madhuri's dedication has already yielded memorable moments. In 2023, at the FIH Junior Women's World Cup, Madhuri delivered four back-to-back saves in a tense penalty shootout against New Zealand, helping India secure victory.

"That moment made me believe in myself. Knowing I could stand strong when my team needed me most--it's something I'll never forget," she said.

Madhuri, who has represented Odisha in numerous national tournaments at various levels, idolises Indian Women's Hockey Team goalkeeper Savita, a living legend in the sport. "Savita di is my role model," Madhuri explains.

"When I was part of the junior camp, I would watch her play over and over again--her saves, her leadership, her composure. Even now, when I train with her, I'm learning so much about handling pressure and motivating the team. She's like an elder sister to me," she said.

Madhuri's short-term goal is clear: to make her debut for the Indian senior team. But her ambitions reach far beyond.

"My dream is to win an Olympic medal for India. I want to play for as long as I can, and I want to give my parents and my brother the recognition they deserve. They've given me everything, and now it's my turn to give back," she concluded. (ANI)