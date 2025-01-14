Kang Sings Retain Ice Hockey League Title with Dominant 5-2 Win Over Changthang Shans in Ladakh

Leh: Defending champions Kang Sings successfully retained their Ice Hockey League title in the men's category on Monday, overpowering last year's runners-up, Changthang Shans, with a commanding 5-2 victory. Captain Mushtaq Ahmed and Stanzin Angchok led from the front, each scoring twice to help their team secure back-to-back championships.

The Ice Hockey League season 2, organized in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, concluded with a grand closing ceremony packed to capacity at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium. The 10-day tournament, which featured 30 fiercely competitive matches, concluded with a grand finale that highlighted the growing popularity of Ice Hockey in Ladakh. The final also included captivating performances from Dorjey Stakmo, the Ladakh Dance Academy, and a breathtaking figure skating showcase, adding cultural vibrancy to the event.

The winners were awarded the coveted championship trophy along with a cash prize of INR 2.5 Lakhs, while the runners-up received a trophy and a cash prize of INR 1.5 Lakhs. In the women's category, champions Maryul Spamo and runners-up Changla Lamos were honoured with similar trophies and cash prizes.

Kang Sings' captain, Mushtaq Ahmed Giri, received the Best Player Award in the men's category along with a cash prize of INR 25,000, while Maryul Spamo's captain, Padma Chorol, claimed the Best Player Award in the women's category, also receiving INR 25,000. The Fair Play Awards (Team) went to Humas Warriors in the men's category and Sham Eagles in the women's category, with both teams receiving cash prizes of INR 25,000.

The grand closing ceremony was attended by Vikram Singh Malik, Sports Secretary, UT Ladakh, and Surinder Khatri, DIG, North West Frontier, ITBP, Vigyat Singh, Director of Operations, Royal Enfield Social Mission, P T Kunzang, Vice President, Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh (IHAL), among other dignitaries who presented the medals, trophies, and cash prizes to the winners.

Speaking before the final, the Sports Secretary of Ladakh, Vikram Singh Malik, said, "This league has showcased the true essence of Ladakh - unity, perseverance, and excellence. It has been heartening to witness the tremendous efforts by the teams and the community in making this event a grand success. With initiatives like these, we are building a stronger foundation for ice hockey in Ladakh, and I am confident the sport will continue to grow, reaching even greater heights in the years to come," as quoted from a release by Ice Hockey League.

Vigyat Singh, Director of Operations, Royal Enfield Social Mission, said, "The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League represents more than just a tournament; it is a celebration of the whole community uniting over a sport during the harsh winters, their indomitable spirit, and immense sporting talent. Season 2 has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we are proud to have spearheaded this incredible journey. We remain committed to nurturing ice hockey and empowering Himalayan communities to build resilience for a brighter future."

The match kicked off with both teams battling hard to control the puck, but it was the Shans who struck first in the 12th minute when Stanzin Thinles netted a superb goal, assisted by captain Chamba Tsetan, to take a 1-0 lead. However, Kang Sings responded swiftly in the 15th minute, with Stanzin Angchok scoring a brilliant equalizer, levelling the game 1-1 by the end of the first period. Both teams displayed fierce energy, with penalties handed out to Tsering Galpo and Nurbo Zangpo for foul play.

The second period witnessed Kang Sings seizing the momentum. Captain Mushtaq Ahmed, with assistance from Stanzin Angchok, delivered a spectacular wrist shot in the 23rd minute, giving his team a crucial 2-1 lead. Despite Changthang Shans' efforts to equalize, the Sings' solid defense thwarted their attempts. Six minutes before the period ended, Stanzin Angchok scored again, completing his double and extending the lead to 3-1.

The final period was intense, with both teams relentlessly fighting for control. Five minutes into the period, Mushtaq Ahmed scored his second goal, pushing the lead to 4-1. Changthang Shans mounted a late comeback with captain Chamba Tsetan scoring in the 56th minute to bring the score to 4-2. However, Kang Sings immediately countered with another goal from Stanzin Angchok in the same minute, sealing a decisive 5-2 victory. With this win, Kang Sings successfully defended their title, emerging as back-to-back champions of the Ice Hockey League men's category.

Speaking after the win, Kang Sings' captain, Mushtaq Ahmed Giri, happily stated, "Retaining this championship is a dream come true for our team. It's not just about the victory but the journey we've undertaken together; the hard work, and the unyielding support from our community. This win is for every Ladakhi who believes in the power of ice hockey to unite and inspire."

This season witnessed the inclusion of state-of-the-art skate sharpening machines, jersey designs crafted from recycled PET bottles, and a locally inspired championship trophy designed by Ladakhi artist Nawang Gyalston. The Ice Hockey League season 2 has reinforced Ladakh's status as a hub for winter sports, offering a competitive platform for local talent and inspiring future generations to embrace the sport. As the curtains fall on this season, the league stands as a beacon of Himalayan unity, resilience, and the transformative power of sports. (ANI)