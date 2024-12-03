Jarmanpreet Singh hails Hockey India League return

New Delhi: Indian hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh said that the return of the Hockey India League (HIL) will help up-and-coming players learn more about the overseas players and would help India in ultimately securing the gold medal in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Jarmanpreet spoke to ANI about the return of the Hockey India League, team India winning the Paris Olympics 2024 bronze and the Asian Champions Trophy, the retirement of legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh etc.

Speaking about the return of HIL, Jarmanpreet said to ANI, "Yes (if it will help Team India get LA 2028 Gold) It is a fine step by Hockey India to bring back HIL.

It will give up and comnig players a fine chance to learn and improve their game. It will give them experience. I thank Hockey India for the same. When we will play with foreigners alongside us, we will get to know their good and bad, their way of thinking."

"This will give players a better idea about the game. When it was going on previously, I was a junior. I learnt a lot from this league. There were a lot of Australian players in the Punjab Warriors, I learnt about their game, attitude and environment. On gold, we are working as we want to bring gold. Wherever we fall short, we are working hard. Hope we will bring gold in coming events," he added.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues -- Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025, in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025, in Rourkela.

Speaking about the team's Olympic medal and Asian Champions Trophy win, Jarmanpreet said that it shows how hockey is growing.

"It is a matter of pride for us all that our national sport is finally coming back on track in terms of performance. The golden age of Indian hockey has come again. Winning back-to-back medals (in the Olympics) is really great. It is about changing the colours of the medal now. We would definitely do it next time," he added.

Jarmanpreet also said that the arrival of coach Craig Fulton has benefitted the team as he provides them with a lot of data regarding opposition teams and players.

"Such information helps us a lot before our matches. He is very hardworking and makes us work. He is extremely committed to the team," he added.

Speaking about the captain Harmanpreet Singh's goal-scoring and drag-flick abilities, Jarmanpreet said, "He has a big role in the team and is one of the best drag flickers in the world. He uses his experience well and helps the team. It is a team game as he says and everything is done as a team."

Harmanpreet tally of 10 goals was also the highest in the Olympics 2024.

Speaking about the retirement of PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet said that while goalkeepers Krishna Bahadur Pathak, Suraj and Pawan will face challenges in replicating his success and longevity, they will eventually be able to do a great job.

"Him (PR Sreejesh) being in the team was important. But as per time, players have to go as they can only play till a certain age. Krishna is a fine player, he has a lot of experience. He has played a lot with Sreejesh and has learnt a lot from him. For Krishna, it would not be challenging as he has a lot of experience already. He is at his peak. Other goalkeepers who will come will face challenges as it is not easy to play at such level. Suraj and Pawan are with the team for a while and will do good," he concluded.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, his final international tournament for India, Sreejesh stood as a stalwart in India's goal, displaying exceptional skill and determination. His leadership and experience were key in moments of high pressure, particularly in matches where every save could determine India's fate in the tournament. His final campaign ended on a high note, as India clinched the Bronze medal, adding to his legacy of two Olympic Bronze medals (2020 and 2024), two Asian Games gold medals (2014 and 2022), one Asian Games bronze medal (2018), two Commonwealth Games silver medals (2014 and 2022), and other major achievements. (ANI)