India's Amit Rohidas Reflects on Loss to Germany, Focuses on Defensive Improvement

Bhubaneswar: Following the loss against reigning world champions Germany, India captain Amit Rohidas opened up on the things to work on ahead of the next fixture against Germany on Wednesday.

Germany outplayed India's men's team and secured a 4-1 victory in a high-octane encounter of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

For Germany, Florian Sperling (7'), Thies Prinz (14'), Michel Struthoff (48'), and Raphael Hartkopf (55') scored the goals, while Gurjant Singh (13') was India's lone goal scorer.

"It was a good match. We got a good opportunity in the mid-top. We also got a penalty corner, but we didn't get the chance to score a goal. We will have to improve in the defence as well. Whatever small mistakes we made today, we took good chances by snatching the ball from the centre," Amit Rohidas told ANI after the end of the fixture.

Further, the 31-year-old player said that the team will give opportunities to the youngsters in the next match against Germany, which is set to take place on Wednesday

"Tomorrow, we have a match with Germany again. Whatever good or mistakes we made today, we will watch the video. After that, we will prepare for tomorrow. We have a lot of drag flickers and defenders. We are giving them chances because youngsters grow up from here," Amit Rohidas added.

The Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak also spoke on the loss.

"The match was good. We have to finish the chances we created. I think for a team like Germany, we have to be ready defensively as well. We will go and watch the video and will correct our mistakes," Krishan Bahadur Pathak said. (ANI)