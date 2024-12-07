India set to defend its title at Women's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat

Muscat [Oman]: The Indian Junior Women's Team is all set to compete in the Women's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, as they aim to defend their title from last year. The tournament, scheduled from 7 to 15 December 2024, also serves as a qualifying event for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, which will be held in Chile.

According to a release from Hockey India, India will be led by coach Tushar Khandker, Captain Jyoti Singh and Vice Captain Sakshi Rana. The team also comprises players like Deepika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo and Mumtaz Khan who have played for the senior team since last year's title win and will look to guide the rest of the players during the tournament. Last year, India defeated South Korea 2-1 in the final to win the title for the first time.

India is grouped in Pool A and will be up against China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh. Pool B will feature South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.

Each team will play every opponent in their pool once and the top two teams from each pool will not just confirm a Semi Final spot, but also a place in the FIH Junior World Cup next year. The 3rd and 4th placed teams of each pool will then compete for the last spot in the Junior World Cup.

"We are excited to get on the field and start the tournament strong. Defending the title is going to be challenging but I'm sure the team is going to give it their all and make our country proud. The tournament is also very important since qualification for the Junior World Cup is at stake so we are doubly determined to bring home the title again." Captain Jyoti Singh was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

"The team has trained hard leading to the tournament and now it is time to perform. We have an experienced team with a lot of talent and passion. We are confident we can defend our title," added Vice Captain Sakshi Rana.

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will play their first match against Bangladesh on December 8 at 20:30 IST. If India finishes as one of the top two teams in Pool A they will advance to the semi final which will be played on December 14. The winners of both semi-finals will qualify for the Final to be played on December 15. (ANI)