India lose to Belgium 2-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Ipoh (Malaysia): The Indian men’s hockey team put up a fighting performance but went down 2-3 to Belgium in a rain-affected match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup that was rescheduled for Tuesday. Abhishek (33’) and Shilanand Lakra (57’) got themselves on the scoresheet for India, while Roman Duvekot (17’, 57’) and Nicolas De Kerpel (45’) were the goalscorers for Belgium.

It was a determined start from India, keeping Belgium at an arm’s length and weathering a spell of early pressure. The Indian goalkeeper Pawan was called into action on either side of the restart, keeping his side level as they steadily grew into the game. Belgium had their first real opportunity from a Penalty Corner ten minutes into the contest, and soon followed it up with another, but the Indian defence stood tall to ensure they stayed on level terms after the first quarter.

India began the second quarter on the front foot, stitching together neat passes as they searched for an opening. However, Belgium managed to take the lead against the run of play, breaking Pawan’s resistance courtesy of a goal from Roman Duvekot (17’). Looking for an instant response, Dilpreet Singh finished off a tidy move for India, but the goal was ruled out for dangerous play. Despite India pushing and probing, Belgium held onto their 1-0 lead at halftime.

India came flying out of the blocks in the second half and earned the breakthrough as Abhishek (33’) finished off a superb move to restore parity. With momentum on their side, the Indians put Belgium under the pump in search of a second goal. Unfortunately, it was Belgium who snatched the lead back with Nicolas De Kerpel (45’) converting from a penalty corner.

They soon extended their advantage with Roman Duvekot (46’) scoring early in the fourth quarter, giving Belgium some breathing room. India once again looked for an instant reply and came close from a Penalty Corner with under ten minutes to play. With time ticking away, Shilanand Lakra (57’) found the back of the net after a brilliant cross from Rabichandra Singh, giving India a glimmer of hope. With ninety seconds to go, Mohit HS made a sensational stop to deny Belgium a fourth goal to keep India in the hunt. However, the equaliser eluded them in this tightly fought contest.

India will next play Malaysia on November 26 at 17:30 IST. All matches of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 are being broadcast live on FanCode.

--IANS