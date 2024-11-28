Hockey Ka Jashn campaign launched ahead of HIL 2024 25 to turn sport into nationwide celebration

New Delhi: With just a month remaining for its highly anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, the league has unveiled an exciting campaign titled "Hockey Ka Jashn."

This special initiative will feature a nationwide 'Jashn Tour', where players will travel across the country to bring the passion and spirit of hockey closer to fans.

Marking the 30-day countdown, the 'Jashn Tour' is at the heart of a larger campaign dedicated to celebrating 'India Ka Asli Game'--hockey--and strengthening the bond between the sport and its fans, as per a Hockey India press release.

Scheduled to begin on December 28 in Rourkela, this season of HIL promises to be a spectacular showcase of the finest hockey talent from across the globe. The campaign, Hockey Ka Jashn, meaning "Celebration of Hockey," aims to unite fans, players, and communities in a grand celebration of the sport, showcasing the thrill and passion that hockey brings to millions around the world.

The Hockey India League, which is returning after a seven-year hiatus, has attracted the best players, both from India and internationally, making it a premier tournament in the global hockey calendar. With this campaign, Hockey India looks to create even greater excitement among fans as they prepare to cheer for their favourite franchises and stars in this prestigious event.

Speaking on the special occasion, Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee Chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "We are thrilled to launch 'Hockey Ka Jashn' in the lead-up to the Hockey India League 2024-25. This campaign perfectly captures the essence of the league, where we celebrate not only the game but also the unifying spirit it brings. With world-class players coming together and fans from all walks of life gearing up to cheer for their favourite teams and players, the league is a true reflection of India's passion for hockey. I am confident that 'Hockey Ka Jashn' will resonate deeply with the hockey community and elevate the excitement to new heights."

Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee Member Bhola Nath Singh added, "The Hockey India League has always been about more than just matches; it is about bringing people together to celebrate the sport we love. 'Hockey Ka Jashn' is our way of inviting every fan to join this celebration. We are committed to making this year's league bigger, better, bolder, and more exciting than ever, and we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. I urge fans across the country to get behind their teams and make this a true festival of hockey."

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues -- Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025, in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025, in Rourkela. (ANI)