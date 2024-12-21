Hockey India League 2024-25: Countdown Begins, Free Tickets for Fans to Enjoy World-Class Matches

New Delhi: The countdown to the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 has begun, igniting excitement across the nation.

With just one week left until the league kicks off on December 28 in Rourkela, fans are gearing up for a spectacular display of world-class hockey. Marking a grand comeback after a seven-year hiatus, this season will showcase top-tier talent from India and abroad, reaffirming HIL's place as a premier global tournament.

As part of Hockey India's mission to make the sport more popular and accessible to everyone, tickets for the opening ceremony and all matches of the Hockey India League (HIL) will be completely free. Fans can secure their tickets easily through Ticketgenie and experience the excitement live at the stadiums.

The "Hockey Ka Jashn" initiative will bring fans closer to the game by taking players on a nationwide tour. This celebration of hockey aims to engage communities, spreading passion and excitement for the sport.

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and popular music artist King will headline the opening ceremony, supported by the dynamic Shiamak Davar Dance Troupe. The event will feature anamorphic floor projection mapping, creating stunning 3D visual effects to mark the league's grand return.

Dilip Tirkey, Chairperson of the HIL Governing Committee, expressed his enthusiasm, stating as quoted from the HIL press release, "We are thrilled to reintroduce Hero HIL with greater fan accessibility and innovative broadcasting."

Governing Committee member Bhola Nath Singh added, "The response for Hockey India League has been incredible and the 2024-2025 season of HIL is all about celebrating hockey and giving fans an unparalleled experience. From top-tier player signings to securing Hero MotoCorp as our sponsor, HIL's return is a pivotal moment for Indian hockey. Our 'Hockey Ka Jashn' campaign will take the game to every corner of the country."

With the first match between Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers on December 28, HIL 2024-25 promises a thrilling season packed with unforgettable moments. (ANI)