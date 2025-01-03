Hockey India Applauds National Sports Award 2024 Winners, Celebrating Olympic Heroes

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on being conferred with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest for a sportsperson in India.

Harmanpreet Singh, among the top dragflickers in the world, successfully led the Indian Hockey Team to a historic Paris Olympics bronze medal ending the 52-year-long wait to win back-to-back medals at the prestigious Summer Olympics. This was the first time India won successive medals at the Olympics since the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

Hockey India also congratulated Asian Champions Trophy-winning Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete on being conferred the Arjuna award along with members of the Indian men's team including Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh and Sanjay who were part of the Paris Olympic Bronze medal feat. The Hon'ble President of India will give away the awards on January 17 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Congratulating all the winners, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "We are truly delighted with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' decision to award Harmanpreet Singh the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and also name Salima, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh and Sanjay for the Arjuna award. I congratulate the winners and commend them for all the hard work and sacrifices made to bring laurels to the nation. We are very proud of them and this recognition will also encourage many youngsters to pursue hockey as a career."

Reflecting his excitement over the announcement of the national awards for hockey, Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India said, "It is a momentous occasion for hockey. While we are celebrating 'hockey ka jashn' at the ongoing Hockey India League, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' announcement today has only added to the celebration of the sport. It was a historic year for Indian hockey with the success of our Men's Team in Paris and I am doubly joyed as Salima Tete, a young girl from the tribal belt of Jharkhand has been conferred with the Arjuna award. It is a proud moment for us. I congratulate the winners." (ANI)