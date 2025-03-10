Hockey India announces nominations for 7th Annual Awards 2024

New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday officially announced the nominees for the 7th edition of the prestigious Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024, scheduled to take place on 15 March in New Delhi, with a record prize pool of approx. INR 12 crores, this year's ceremony is set to be the biggest yet, celebrating the finest performances in Indian hockey during the 2024 season, as per the Hockey India press release.

A total of 32 nominees across eight categories have made it to the final shortlist. These nominees, who have made notable contributions to the sport throughout the year, will be recognised and celebrated during the ceremony.

One of the key highlights is the coveted Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year, which will honour the best male and female players. Young players have also been given the spotlight, with the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women).

In addition, individual excellence across various positions will be recognised through awards such as the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, the Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, and the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year.

The ceremony will also include several special awards, such as the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement and the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution. Recognition will also be extended to officials with the Hockey India President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year, the Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year, and the Best Member Unit Award.

This year's Hockey India Annual Awards will be held on 15 March, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Indian Men's Hockey Team's historic World Cup victory on the same date in 1975--their first and only title to date.

Adding to the significance, 2025 marks 100 years of Indian hockey, as India became affiliated with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on 7 November 1925, just a year after FIH's formation. This milestone year is a tribute to India's rich hockey legacy and its enduring impact on the sport.

India's Olympic bronze medal-winning team will be felicitated, along with the Men's and Women's teams that won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2024. The Junior Asia Cup-winning Men's and Women's teams will also be honored during the award ceremony.

Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey remarked as quoted by Hockey I, "The Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 is a celebration of the extraordinary talent we have in Indian hockey. These nominations reflect the resilience and determination of our players, who continue to raise the bar for the sport. It's not just about recognizing individual achievements but honoring the collective spirit of Indian hockey that has shone through in 2024. We're excited to come together as a community to applaud their hard work and inspire a new generation of players."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "These awards are a tribute to the relentless pursuit of excellence by everyone involved in the sport--from players to coaches and officials. Their commitment has been instrumental in the growth of hockey, and we are immensely proud to recognise their contributions. This year's awards ceremony promises to be a memorable occasion, and I believe it will motivate everyone in our hockey ecosystem to continue striving for greater heights in the future. We look forward to an evening that showcases the passion and potential of Indian hockey."

The Hockey India Annual Awards 2024 promises to be an evening of joy, pride, and inspiration for all involved in the sport.

The Nominees for the Hockey India Annual Awards 2024 are:

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2024:

1. Bichu Devi Kharibam

2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

3. PR Sreejesh

4. Savita



Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2023:

1. Sanjay

2. Amit Rohidas

3. Harmanpreet Singh

4. Udita



Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024:

1. Jarmanpreet Singh

2. Hardik Singh

3. Nilakanta Sharma

4. Sumit

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2024:

1. Lalremsiami

2. Abhishek

3. Sukhjeet Singh

4. Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women - Under 21):

1. Beauty Dungdung

2. Deepika

3. Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke

4. Sunelita Toppo



Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men - Under 21):

1. Arshdeep Singh

2. Amir Ali

3. Shardanand Tiwari

4. Araijeet Singh Hundal



Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Women):

1. Savita Punia

2. Salima Tete

3. Sangita Kumari

4. Navneet Kaur



Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Men):

1. Abhishek

2. Hardik Singh

3. Harmanpreet Singh

4. Sukhjeet Singh. (ANI)