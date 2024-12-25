HIL 2024: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay on How Hockey India League Will Propel Indian Hockey to the Top

Rourkela: As the excitement builds for the return of the Hockey India League (HIL), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay of the UP Rudras is gearing up in Rourkela, training with his new team to face the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in less than a week. A seasoned forward for the Indian men's hockey team and a two-time Olympic Bronze medallist, Lalit credits the HIL for shaping his early career and providing the opportunity to fight for his place on the national team.

"When the league was introduced, it was a huge platform for Indian players. It offered us a chance to showcase our talent and directly make it to the squad," Lalit remarked.

He highlighted the financial and professional support the league has provided, noting its instrumental role in elevating the sport's profile. "It gave us the experience of playing with legends we had only seen on TV. Sharing the field with such icons boosted our confidence and made us more comfortable in competitive scenarios. India's performance graph went up after the first HIL, and with the league returning now, I am sure it will take us to the top and help us stay there."

Lalit's journey with the Kalinga Lancers began in 2013 during the previous edition of the HIL. This platform allowed him to showcase his skills on an international stage and carve a path to the Indian Men's Hockey Team. Reflecting on his time in the league, Lalit shared his three most cherished HIL moments:

"I was out of the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team for the Junior World Cup in 2013, but as a Kalinga Lancer, I scored one of my best goals against the UP team. It was one of the best goals of the season and a key reason why I was selected for the Indian team at the Rabobank Hockey World Cup 2014," he said.

"My second-best memory is from the 2017 season. Again, as part of the Kalinga Lancers, I scored notable goals and helped the team win the title. We had several close games, many going down to penalty shootouts. In the semi-final match against the UP Wizards, I bypassed the Great Wall of Indian Hockey, PR Sreejesh, to score a crucial goal."

"But my best moment was when the Kalinga Lancers decided to retain me and showed faith in me to lead the line as a young forward. That trust was reassuring and built the confidence I carry to this day," the 31-year-old added.

As the Hero HIL returns, Lalit is joined by fellow Olympic Bronze medallists Hardik Singh and Simranjeet Singh, along with international stars like Lars Balk, Floris Wortelboer, and Sam Ward in the UP Rudras. Together, they aim to guide and nurture the next generation of Indian hockey players while putting on a spectacular show for spectators in Rourkela, Odisha.

Looking ahead to the season, Lalit expressed optimism about team dynamics and the role of franchise support. "With a new team, it takes time to adjust, but as tournaments progress, bonding improves naturally. The franchise has been incredibly supportive, and the coaching staff's expertise is invaluable in guiding us to perform at our best," he concluded. (ANI)