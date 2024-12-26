Harmanpreet Singh Gears Up for Historic Return of Hockey India League with Soorma Hockey Club

Rourkela: Indian men's hockey team captain and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has expressed his excitement as he prepares to lead Soorma Hockey Club in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season, set to commence on December 28.

Harmanpreet Singh became the most expensive player in HIL history after being acquired by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh during the recent auction and is eager to bring his experience and drag-flicking prowess to the franchise.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter of Indian Hockey as a Soorma Hockey Club player and compete in the Hero Hockey India League. The league provides a fantastic platform for players to showcase their skills, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success this season," Harmanpreet was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

The Hockey India League, returning after a hiatus, promises to deliver high-octane action and showcase top-tier talent from around the world. While the Hockey India League is restarting after a seven-year hiatus, the return of the league is accompanied by the commencement of a Women's League, the very first of its kind in India.

"The impact of the HIL can be seen to this day in the Indian Men's Hockey Team. The Team's success in the Olympics is due to the exposure the League provided us, at a young age. Rubbing shoulders with players you look up to and competing with and against them on a daily basis improved us more than we could imagine. With the Women's HIL also commencing this time I am certain that it will propel the Indian Women's Hockey Team to greater heights as well in the future," he added.

The Soorma Hockey Club is coached by Jeroen Baart, with Indian hockey legend Sardar Singh serving as a mentor. Harmanpreet's impressive track record includes scoring 205 goals in 234 appearances for the national senior side and he will aim to replicate the same in the HIL along with world-class teammates like Vivek Sagar Prasad, Gurjant Singh, Victor Wegnez, and Jeremy Hayward.

"The HIL is going to be a great experience for us all. It is poised to be an exciting competition that will pitch us against our international teammates and challenge us to bring our A-game. Playing in front of passionate fans and representing Soorma Hockey Club is a tremendous honour, and I am eager to give my best to achieve success for the team," Harmanpreet concluded. (ANI)