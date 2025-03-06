From 'double jalebi' magic to national colours: Angad Bir Singh reflects on his dream debut for India

New Delhi: Angad Bir Singh became an overnight sensation after scoring a stunning 'double jalebi' goal during a shootout for the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers against one of the world's best goalkeepers, David Harte, who was representing Tamil Nadu Dragons in the recently concluded Hockey India League.

Following his remarkable performance, Angad was selected in the Senior Men Team for the India leg of the FIH Pro League 2024/25 and made his Senior Team debut against Ireland in Bhubaneswar, as per a Hockey India press release.

This milestone follows a series of impressive performances with the junior national team, including Gold at the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup, Bronze at the 2023 Sultan of Johor Cup, and another Gold at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023.

Reflecting on his debut match against Ireland, Angad, who plays as a forward, shared his excitement leading up to the moment.

"I was absolutely thrilled before the match. It felt like the culmination of everything I had worked for. When the coach announced my debut in front of the team, it felt like something special was about to happen. That moment filled me with excitement," the 22-year-old player said as quoted by Hockey India press release.

Despite some initial nerves, Angad quickly settled into the game.

"For the first minute or so, I was a bit cautious, trying not to make any mistakes. But then I told myself, 'This is just another game. Play your game, be confident.' And after that, I was fully in the flow," he admitted.

The young forward expressed immense gratitude for the support he received from senior players like Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Sanjay. "The senior players were incredible. They told me not to worry and to play without pressure. Manpreet and Hardik, especially, were always by my side during the match, encouraging me. Sanjay, who plays right half, and I have developed a good understanding, and he really helped me stay grounded."

Angad also spoke highly of Fulton's approach, emphasising how his calm and supportive demeanour eased his transition to the senior team. "Before the match, Fulton told me, 'Just play your game and enjoy this moment. Don't worry about mistakes, I've got your back.' That really stuck with me and allowed me to play with freedom."

When asked about the difference between junior and senior hockey, Angad reflected on the tactical complexity at the senior level. "There's a huge difference. At the junior level, it's more about the basics. But in senior hockey, everything is tactical. The game is faster and much more strategic, so I'm constantly learning and adapting."

He also spoke about the learnings from his debut and his goals for the future, "I've realised that mental preparation is just as important as physical preparation. For my next match, I'll be more focused mentally from the start. My goal is to keep learning, building connections with my teammates, and improving with every game."

Looking ahead, Angad has his sights set on the biggest prize in world hockey. "The ultimate dream is to win Gold at the Olympics. Watching our team win Bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris was incredible, but now I want to be part of the squad that goes all the way and brings home Gold medal."

Angad's debut was not only a proud moment for him but also for his family. He fondly recalled his father's reaction and said, "It was a dream come true for my father to see me play in the Indian team. My entire family and relatives gathered to watch my debut match together, and their pride and joy made the moment even more special for me." (ANI)