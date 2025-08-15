Hockey World Cups: Germany men, Spain women clinch their spots as FIH starts One Year to Go countdown

Lausanne (Switzerland), Aug 15 (IANS) With one year to go for the senior men's and women's FIH Hockey World Cup, Germany men and Spain women have clinched their berths to the 2026 edition, which will be jointly-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

Germany men, the reigning champions having won the title in 2023, clinched their berth by progressing to the final of the ongoing EuroHockey Championships 2025 while Spain women made it by reaching the semifinals of the corresponding women's competition, as the other three in the last-four stage have already qualified -- Netherlands and Belgium as co-hosts and Germany by winning the Women's FIH Pro League.

In the men's competition, Germany will take on the Netherlands in the final, but as hosts of the event, the Netherlands are already assured of a place at the upcoming World Cup, which leaves Germany to take the direct qualification spot available from Europe to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.

Germany were pitted against Spain in the second semifinal. Just over a month ago, Spain pipped Germany to a World Cup qualification spot at the end of the FIH Hockey Pro League season by denying the Honamas victory in their final two matches of the season in Berlin.

This time, however, Germany turned the tables on the Red Sticks. The Honamas were in the lead throughout the match, scoring two goals in the first quarter. Whilst they conceded a goal in the second one - putting the scoring at 2-1 at half-time - they added two more goals in the second half, denying Spain any chance for a potential comeback.

Germany men and Spain women have thus clinched direct qualification in the nick of time, as in exactly one year from now, on August 15, 2026, the hockey world will come together to celebrate the start of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.

The countdown has officially begun, and anticipation is building for international hockey’s premier competition that promises to be as thrilling as it is historic.

From August 15, 2026, the 16 best men’s and women’s teams on the planet will battle for glory across world-class venues in Wavre, Belgium, and Amstelveen, Netherlands. Known for their rich hockey heritage, passionate fan bases, and vibrant sporting culture, both nations are ready to deliver an unforgettable festival of hockey. This edition will mark only the second time in history that the men’s and women’s competitions are staged together, bringing the entire global hockey family into one shared moment of excitement, the FIH informed in a statement announcing the one-year countdown.

The Men’s Hockey World Cup made its debut in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain, with Pakistan crowned the inaugural champions. Over the next five decades, the tournament has grown into one of the sport’s most prestigious events, producing legendary rivalries and iconic performances. Pakistan are the most successful team in the men’s World Cup history, winning the title four times between 1971 and 1994. Following closely behind with three titles each are Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany – the reigning men’s champions from the 2023 event in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.

The Women’s World Cup began in 1974 in Mandelieu, France, where the Netherlands claimed the first title. Since then, the event has showcased the evolution and global rise of women’s hockey, with the Dutch women emerging as the most successful team in history, winning the competition a record 9 times, including the previous edition played in Spain and the Netherlands in 2022.

With one year to go, six men’s and six women’s teams have already secured their berths in the respective World Cups, while the others prepare for their continental championships and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers to secure their spot in the mega event.

In the men’s competition, Belgium and the Netherlands, on account of being hosts of the event, gained direct qualification. Australia and Spain qualified through the previous two editions of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Argentina secured qualification recently through their gold medal finish at the Pan American Cup 2025, while Germany qualified from the ongoing EuroHockey Championship.

Continental championships in Asia, Africa, and Oceania over the coming months will determine four more direct qualifiers for the event, with the remaining seven teams qualifying through the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in 2026. India, along with other contenders, will launch their bid for the lone direct qualification spot for the region at the AHF Asia Cup 2025 to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7.

In the women’s competition, Belgium and the Netherlands, on account of being hosts of the event, gained direct qualification. Germany and Argentina qualified through the previous two editions of the FIH Hockey Pro League. USA secured their qualification recently at the Pan American Cup 2025, while Spain have already qualified from the ongoing EuroHockey Championship.

Continental championships in Asia, Africa, and Oceania over the coming months will determine four more direct qualifiers for the event, with the remaining seven teams qualifying through the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in 2026. The Indian women will be hoping to clinch their berth via the AHF Women's Asia Cup to be held from September 5-14 in Hangzhou, China.

Remarking on the occasion of one year to go till the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: “The FIH Hockey World Cup is our flagship event. Where legends are made. Where teams give it all for a unique moment of glory. Where athletes celebrate a moment of performance and togetherness. The fact that both women and men will play the 2026 World Cup at the same time and in the same venues makes it even more special! Our co-hosts, Belgium and the Netherlands, are already working very hard to make this event the best World Cup ever! So, my message to all hockey fans around the world is: pencil this event in bold letters in your agenda. You can expect an unforgettable event!”

