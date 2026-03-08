Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India beat Uruguay 4-0 in opener

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team opened its campaign in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 with a dominant 4-0 win over Uruguay at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground at the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Read More

Sunelita Toppo (21'), Ishika (40'), Lalremsiami (49') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (58') scored the goals for the home side.

It was a bright start to the match in the first quarter as India made multiple circle entries and several goal-scoring chances. In the 4th minute, the home side won the first penalty corner of the night as Udita found the net after a beautifully orchestrated variation, but her shot went a bit high, and hence the goal wasn't given. Uruguay, too, had their moments as it banked on counter-attacking hockey, but India's resilient backline held its ground.

In the 21st minute, India broke the deadlock through a penalty corner as Sunelita Toppo showed great reflexes to pounce on the rebound and tap the ball into the net to open the scoring. Five minutes later, India received another penalty corner, but this time, Annu's drag-flick was stopped by the Uruguayan defence. India held most of the possession in the second quarter. In the 29th minute, Uruguay won their first penalty corner of the night, but the opportunity was squandered as India managed to swiftly defend their goal and hold the slim lead.

In the 36th minute, India were through on goal as Navneet Kaur found herself unmarked in front of the post, but Uruguay's goalkeeper Maria Bate stepped out and delivered a decisive save. In the 40th minute, India launched a quick attack as Sakshi Rana played a brilliant pass into the circle to Ishika (40'), who did well to slot the ball into the bottom left corner.

Uruguay were awarded a penalty corner as well in the 40th minute, but they couldn't reduce the deficit.

In the 49th minute, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal did well to dribble down the left flank and pass the ball to Lalremsiami (49') in the midfield, who carried the ball into the circle and delivered a powerful finish past the goalkeeper to score an incredible field goal for her side. With just over two minutes left on the clock, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (58') dribbled down the middle and struck a powerful shot to find the net and seal the big victory for India.

India will next face Scotland on Monday (March 9) at 7:30 PM IST.

--IANS

bsk/