Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: England seal semis berth; Uruguay secure first win

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) Uruguay secure their first three points of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana campaign by defeating Wales 3-2 in their second Pool B match at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Monday.

Manuela Vilar (29’), Agustina Diaz (36’), and Teresa Viana (41’) were the goalscorers for Uruguay, while Anja Atkin (5’) and Rachel Goodwin (48’) scored for Wales.

Earlier in the day, England registered their second win in as many games defeating Korea 3-0 in the Pool A match to qualify for semis.

Lily Walker (16’), Elizabeth Neal (38’) and Grace Balsdon (44’) got on the scoresheet for England to help them secure three points.

On Sunday, England defeated Italy with a dominant score-line of 5-2, while Korea beat Austria 1-0 in a tight contest.

Grace Balsdon (12',32'), Lottie Bingham (15'), Elizabeth Neal (16') and Anna Toman (27') scored the goals for England, while Ivanna Pessina (19') and Federica Carta were the goal scorers for Italy. In the second match, Seona Kim (34') was the lone goal-scorer for Korea.

Hosts India Indian opened their campaign in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 with a dominant 4-0 win over Uruguay.

Sunelita Toppo (21'), Ishika (40'), Lalremsiami (49') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (58') scored the goals for the home side.

It was a bright start to the match in the first quarter as India made multiple circle entries and several goal-scoring chances. In the 4th minute, the home side won the first penalty corner of the night as Udita found the net after a beautifully orchestrated variation, but her shot went a bit high, and hence the goal wasn't given. Uruguay, too, had their moments as it banked on counter-attacking hockey, but India's resilient backline held its ground.

