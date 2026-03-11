Hockey WC Qualifiers: Italy and Korea play out 1–1 draw; England top Pool A

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Italy and Korea played out a 1–1 draw in their Pool A encounter at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Wednesday evening. Federica Carta (7’) gave Italy the early lead, while Jiyun Choi (26’) equalised for Korea.

England secured their third consecutive victory in a Pool A match at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Wednesday afternoon.

Grace Balsdon (20’) and Holly Hunt (48’) were the goal scorers for England.

Later in the day, Uruguay will take on Scotland, before India meet Wales in the final match of the day.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team Will look to seal semis berth against Wales in their last Pool B game. With a Semi-Final berth at stake, India leads the points table with four points and an impressive goal difference.

The top two teams from the pool will advance. India will qualify for the semi-finals if they win or draw against Wales. If India loses, they will remain with four points, and their qualification will then depend on the result of the Scotland versus Uruguay match. In that case, their spot might come down to goal difference.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has had a commendable run so far. They started the tournament with a convincing 4-0 victory over Uruguay on March 8, and yesterday, they narrowly missed winning after a 2-2 draw against Scotland.

Young forward Sunelita Toppo has been a standout, scoring in both games. Attackers Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have also performed well, registering goals and creating numerous scoring chances.

The defense at the back remains solid, with goalkeeper Bichu Devi making vital saves repeatedly. Playing in front of a lively home crowd in Hyderabad has also provided the hosts with a significant boost of energy.

