Hockey WC Qualifiers: Austria, Uruguay win classification matches

Hyderabad, March 14 (IANS) Austria and Uruguay won their respective classification matches in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground at the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Saturday.

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Austria started the proceedings on Saturday as they clinched seventh place with a hard-fought 1-1 (2-1 SO) victory over Korea in the 7/8th place match.

Kristine Vukovich (3’) scored for Austria, while Captain Lee Yuri (31’) got Korea back on level terms. Both keepers were exceptional in the shootout, but it was Michaela Streb who ensured Austria got over the line, with Carla Kemper scoring the winning goal for their side.

In the second match of the day, Uruguay confirmed a fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026, defeating Wales 3-0 in the 5/6th place match.

Teresa Viana (23’), Magdalena Verga (36’), and Lupe Curutchague (57’) netted for Uruguay.

Earlier, Uruguay secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Austria in their 5/8th-place encounter at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 on Friday. Teresa Viana (21',44') and Captain Manuela Vilar (4') were the goal scorers.

In the first match, Wales defeated Korea 2–1 in their 5/8th place encounter. Captain Elizabeth Bingham (49’, 53’) scored the goals for Wales while Yeongeun Park (46') was the goalscorer for Korea.

The FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 event in Hyderabad is in its last stage, with hosts India and England having clinched their spots by reaching the final.

At stake in Hyderabad were three direct World Cup berths, with the winner of the Scotland-Italy match claiming the third spot. The upcoming World Cup will feature 16 teams in both the men’s and women’s competitions, with nine teams in each category already having secured qualification, setting the stage for a highly competitive qualification phase.

Eight teams — hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria — competed for three coveted qualification spots for the global showpiece in the Hyderabad event.

--IANS

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