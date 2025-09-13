Hockey: Veteran forward Navneet Kaur completes 200 international caps for Indian women's team

Hangzhou, Sep 13 (IANS) Hockey India congratulated Navneet Kaur, the prolific player, on completing 200 international caps. She completed the milestone when India took on Japan in their Super4s match at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Notably, Navneet is currently the second-highest scorer for India at the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2025.

The 29-year-old made her senior debut in 2014, after helping the junior team win a bronze medal at the 2013 Junior Women's World Cup. She has since been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian women’s team. Over the years, she has represented India in every major global tournament and played a pivotal role in the team’s rise at the international stage. She was part of the team that produced a historic run at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the Indian team finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal.

At the Commonwealth Games, Navneet featured in the 2022 edition in Birmingham, where she helped India clinch the bronze medal. She was also part of the team’s memorable campaigns at the Asian Games, winning the silver medal in 2018 at Jakarta-Palembang and the bronze medal in 2022 at Hangzhou.

Navneet was also part of the Indian squad that won the gold medal at the 2017 Women’s Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, and later the bronze medal in Muscat at the 2022 edition. Adding to her impressive career, she was also part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae in 2018, followed by back-to-back gold medal wins in the 2023 edition in Ranchi and the 2024 edition in Rajgir.

Speaking on her milestone, Navneet Kaur said, “It is a very special moment in my career. It has been an amazing ride ever since I made my debut in 2014. The last decade has been full of learning experiences. Each tournament has taught me something new, and I feel grateful to my family, teammates, coaches and the fans for their support throughout. Wearing the India jersey is a privilege I cherish every single day, and milestones like these remind me of how grateful I am. I will continue to give my best and hope to inspire more young girls to take up hockey.”

Congratulating Navneet on her milestone, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “Playing 200 matches for India is a mark of both excellence and endurance. Navneet has been an integral part of the Indian Women’s Team’s rise in recent years. She has scored crucial goals, shown great consistency, and been a role model for the younger players coming into the team. We are extremely proud of her milestone and wish her many more successes in her career.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also congratulated Navneet and said, “Navneet Kaur’s journey is an inspiration for every young girl who dreams of playing hockey for India. Achieving 200 caps at the highest level requires tremendous hard work and commitment. Hockey India congratulates her on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to her continued contributions to the team’s success.”

