Hockey Men’s Jr WC: Boys know losing semis and coming back to win bronze makes huge difference, says PR Sreejesh

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) Following a tough campaign characterised by resilience and attacking prowess, the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team aims to finish the tournament with a medal. They will face Argentina in the 3rd/4th Place match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 on Wednesday, December 10, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.

India enter their final match following a tough 1–5 defeat against defending champions Germany in the semifinal. Despite the loss, the hosts have demonstrated strong potential throughout the tournament, with impressive performances in the group stage and notable depth in their squad. They have scored a total of 32 goals, 29 of which were scored during the pool stage. In the quarterfinals, India beat Belgium in a shootout thanks to goalkeeper Princedeep Singh's heroics after an exciting 2-2 draw.

Reflecting on the team’s journey so far and the key areas to focus on before the high-stakes encounter, Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Head Coach PR Sreejesh said, “We have played well throughout the tournament except in the semifinal, where conceding easy goals in the first quarter put us under tremendous pressure. For us, the most important thing is to look into ourselves and understand our strengths, reduce errors, and make sure we convert our opportunities into goals. In tournaments like this, especially knockout games, scoreboard pressure is crucial. We need to ensure we don't concede early and create scoring chances right from the first quarter and put ourselves in a comfortable position to build our game.”

Looking ahead to the clash against Argentina, he added, “Tomorrow is a do-or-die match. The players must go out there and give their 100%. Focusing on the basics will be key. There will be a big crowd who will expect us to win, but the team needs to stay in the present moment. They can draw inspiration from the senior team’s Olympic experiences to see how losing a semifinal and coming back to win bronze makes a huge difference. The boys know this, and I believe they will rise to the occasion.”

Argentina will also be eager to achieve a podium finish following their semifinals exit against Spain. The match was tied in the fourth quarter, but Argentina conceded a late goal in the 56th minute, which prevented them from reaching the final.

Ahead of the big day, Argentina's head coach, Juan Gilardi, stated, “We have prepared for this match with professionalism and a clear desire to fight for a medal. Winning bronze would be a wonderful present for these kids. These boys train incredibly hard, they are a united group with great zeal and passion and they make the environment enjoyable with their humour and energy. That makes it easier for us as coaches to guide them and push them towards a higher hockey level. We are happy with what we have achieved so far, but there is one more battle to go against India. Playing in a full stadium, with a huge crowd, this is something we are not going to forget."

