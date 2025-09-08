Hockey: Manpreet Singh dedicates India’s Asia Cup win to people of Punjab amid flood crisis

Rajgir, Sep 8 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team midfielder Manpreet Singh dedicated the team's Asia Cup 2025 win to the people of Punjab after the state was rocked to its core due to the ongoing flood crisis in the region.

India lifted the continental title for the fourth time after defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final in Rajgir on Sunday.

More than 3 lakh people have been directly displaced, and over 20 lakh people in 2,050 villages are affected across all 23 flood-hit districts, severely impacting the state's economy.

A total of 176,980.05 hectares of crop area have been affected so far. Due to these floods, 48 people have lost their lives so far.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to the people of Punjab who are enduring the devastating floods with unimaginable strength and resilience. This triumph is for every victim fighting to rebuild their life, and to the selfless volunteers who are working day and night to rescue, support, and rehabilitate those in need. Your spirit is our true inspiration, and this win is a tribute to the courage of Punjab,” said the former India captain Manpreet.

The victory not only put the Indian men's team at the top in Asia but also sealed a direct qualification for next year's FIH World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands. This marks India’s fourth Asia Cup triumph, adding to their previous titles in 2003, 2007, and 2017. South Korea remains the most successful team in the competition’s history with five titles, claimed in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013 and 2022.

India maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament, including five wins and a draw. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, India dominated the pool stage with three consecutive wins. In the Super 4s, they continued their strong run with emphatic victories over Malaysia (4-1) and China (7-0), while settling for a 2-2 draw against South Korea before toppling the same opponent and defending champions in the summit clash.

