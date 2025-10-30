Hockey India remembers legacy of two-time Olympic gold medallist K. D. Singh

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Hockey India fondly recalls Kunwar Digvijay Singh, popularly called ‘Babu’, one of India's most elegant and talented hockey players. Celebrated for his skill, intelligence, and keen vision on the field, K. D. Singh was frequently regarded as the heir to Major Dhyan Chand, continuing India’s tradition of excellence and style that characterised its golden era hockey.

Born in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, in 1922, K. D. Singh began his college basketball career in Lucknow. He later represented Uttar Pradesh at the Nationals, gaining recognition for his exceptional dribbling skills and precise passing. In 1947, during the East Africa tour, he played alongside Major Dhyan Chand and outscored him by scoring 70 points goals.

K. D. Singh debuted at the Olympics as the Vice-Captain of the Indian team during the 1948 London Games and witnessed a historic milestone as India won its first Olympic gold medal as an independent nation. His skill contributed to India's commanding 4–0 win over Great Britain in the final held in their home country Wembley.

Four years later, K. D. Singh led the Indian team to another gold medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, securing his status among hockey legends. India, with K. D. Singh, who scored twice during the tournament, defeated the Netherlands 6-1 in the final to win the gold again. Despite facing injuries before the tournament, he continued to lead the formidable team.

K. D. Singh received America's Helms Trophy in 1953, recognising him as the world's top hockey player in 1952 and Asia's best sportsman in 1953. As the first Indian to earn this distinguished award, he strengthened his international legacy. In 1958, in honour of his significant contributions to Indian hockey, he was also awarded the Padma Shri.

Even after his illustrious playing career, K. D. Singh continued to build his hockey legacy through coaching. He first became an assistant coach and later played a key role in helping India secure another medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics, this time as the chief coach, guiding the team to a bronze medal. Committed to nurturing young talent, he also established sports hostels in Lucknow and Meerut, organised rural tournaments, and took care of the young players' food and accommodation.

Legends like K. D. Singh established the foundation for India's rich hockey heritage and dominance, inspiring future generations through their skill, leadership, and vision. Thanks to these pioneers, India maintains its proud hockey tradition and remains one of the most successful and esteemed teams worldwide.

Aiming to celebrate the historic contributions of the sport's legends who have put India on the international sporting map, Hockey India will be celebrating the legendary players who contributed to the sport's 100 successful years.

--IANS

vi/