Hockey India prepares to celebrate the greatest milestone in India's sporting history

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Calling for Pan-India celebrations to mark the centenary of Indian hockey - a journey which began in 1925 when the first national sports body was formed, Hockey India has launched the 50-day countdown which will culminate into special celebrations on November 7.

While the actual details of the celebrations will be revealed in due course, Hockey India delved into the sport's incredible history underlined by the eight Olympic Gold medals - maximum won by any country in the sport till date and also the maximum number of medals in any discipline won by India at the Olympics.

Speaking about the significance of hockey contribution that outlined the country's immense potential on a global stage even before Independence, Gurbux Singh - the oldest living legend of the sport who has won Olympic Gold for India in 1964 Tokyo Olympics expressed, "The first hockey tournament held in India was the Beighton Cup in 1895. The National Hockey Association was formed in 1925 and India won the Olympic Gold in 1928, only in three years of forming the body. From then on, India won gold in 1932, 1936 and if the Games was held in 1940 and 1944 if not for WWII, we would have won two more gold medals. It was the Dhyanchand era and we totally dominated the world."

Gurbux also pointed out that Britain didn't field a hockey team until 1948 for the fear of, 'losing to India'. "Hockey not only contributed to India's sporting history but also to nationalism. The team's performance was important to bring in a sense of oneness as a nation. British fielded a hockey team only in 1948 because they feared losing to India when they ruled us. And to beat them in their own backyard after we won Independence was one of the greatest moments in Indian history," Gurbux explained.

The legend also recollected how Ali Dara was flown in for the final in Berlin Olympics to strengthen the squad. "Germany (a club side with most of their national team players) had beaten India in practice matches. When we were pitted against them in the final, Dara was flown in for that match. One must also understand, back then the federation didn't have the money. So, to play the Olympics in Germany, about 35 people including members of royal families contributed from Rs 100 to Rs 500 each from across states like Bengal, Punjab, Bhopal, Mumbai etc to send the team to Germany via ship. They collected Rs 50,000 and in those days it was a very big amount."

Adding to the sentiments of Gurbux Singh, Dilip Tirkey, modern hockey legend who heads Hockey India as president expressed, "The younger generations must know and learn from the history of our sport and the significant impact the sport has on the world stage. It is our endeavour to relive these golden days through the centenary celebrations planned in November and today marks the 50-day countdown.”

