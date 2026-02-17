Hockey India name 24-member squad for FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Hobart leg

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Hockey India revealed the 24-member team for the Hobart round of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26, set to be held from February 20 to 25 at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart. This stage of the tournament will feature India, Spain, and the host nation, Australia, ensuring exciting, competitive hockey.

After the Rourkela leg of the tournament, where the team faced Belgium and Argentina, attention now shifts to the upcoming Hobart leg. The 24-member Indian team combines experienced players with promising young talent, aiming to improve its performances.

Experienced campaigner Hardik Singh, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, has been named team captain. The squad also includes promising young players such as Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, who debuted for the senior team during the Rourkela leg. However, Harmanpreet Singh will miss the squad because of personal reasons.

The squad consists of Suraj Karkera and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar sharing the goalkeeper duties. Meanwhile, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Sumit bring experience to the defense, which also features promising young players like Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, and Poovanna Chandura Boby.

Captain Hardik Singh, Sanjay, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Raj Kumar Pal will lead the midfield, supported by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, and Vishnu Kant Singh.

The forward line will be spearheaded by well-known stars such as Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, and Shilanand Lakra. Maninder Singh makes his return to the team, having previously participated in the Hero Asia Cup 2022, where he played six matches, and was also part of the squads for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 and 2023-24. Angad Bir Singh, who debuted for the senior team last year, also rejoins for his first international tour. Additionally, emerging talents Araijeet Singh Hundal and Aditya Arjun Lalage complete the attacking lineup.

The Hobart segment of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 provides the team a chance to regroup as they prepare for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games later this year.

Speaking on the squad, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "After four disappointing matches in Rourkela, where the results didn’t go our way, we’ve learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements. We capped three players in the process, and it was quite exciting to see that side of the squad develop. Going into the Hobart leg, we’re aiming for improved performances and looking to finalise our squad for the World Cup and the Asian Games."

India’s 24-member squad for FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 (Hobart Leg):

Goalkeepers:

Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

Defenders:

Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Poovanna Chandura Boby

Midfielders:

Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal

Forwards:

Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Maninder Singh

