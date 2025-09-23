Hockey India League 2026: Mini auctions to take place on Sep 24

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The excitement is building as the countdown begins for the Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 Men’s and Women’s Mini Auctions, to be held on Wednesday in New Delhi. With franchises eager to sharpen their squads and secure the hottest talent in world hockey, the auctions promise all the drama and strategy of sport off the field.

Over 100 men’s and women's players will be in the spotlight as they hope to get into their favourite teams. With a salary cap of INR 4 crore for men’s teams and INR 2 crore for women’s teams, every move at the bidding table will count. Each squad will consist of 20 players (2 goalkeepers + 18 outfield players), with a maximum of 7 overseas recruits and a minimum of 3 Indian juniors, ensuring opportunities for the next generation.

The auctions will feature three base price slabs — INR 2 lakh, INR 5 lakh, and INR 10 lakh — with INR 2 lakh as the minimum for both Indian and overseas players.

Notably, franchises will only be allowed to bid where they have sufficient budget and open playing positions available. Teams will also be required to maintain a balance between their remaining purse and the players required to complete the squad.

Speaking on the occasion, Hockey India President, Dr. Dilip Tirkey, said, “It takes a lot of steadfast resolve and commitment for a federation to ensure the continued success of a league, especially for a legacy sport like hockey. The core purpose of a league is to build inclusion and opportunity for the sport to grow. The Hero HIL 2026 edition is being planned with this resolve to keep player exposure, welfare, and growth at the centre of our focus.

"While we do this throughout the year across our competitions calendar, the HIL allows a unique opportunity for healthy corporate participation to contribute and get involved in the sport. We are proud of each of our franchise partners for their belief and contribution to ensure the success of the league. The mini auction taking place tomorrow promises to be action-packed as our first milestone for the second edition of the HIL. I wish all the teams and players the best of luck,” he added.

With the auctions shaping up as a critical step towards team-building, excitement is already running high as franchises strategise to secure top talent for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League 2026.

The auction will start at 10:30 am onwards. Men’s auction will be followed by women’s auction.

--IANS

bsk/