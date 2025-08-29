Hockey India introduces Futuristic Governance Reforms on National Sports Day

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand—celebrated nationwide as National Sports Day, Hockey India reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to good governance and the growth of Indian hockey by highlighting a series of futuristic, athlete-centric e-reforms designed to bring greater transparency, accessibility, and professionalism to the sport at every level.

National Sports Day was celebrated in approximately 500 districts across India, with various hockey activities and grassroots initiatives organised to mark the momentous occasion and honour the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

A special tribute was paid to the 'Wizard of Hockey' by Fumio Ogura, President, Asian Hockey Federation; Shri Raveendran Sankaran, IPS, DG-cum-CEO, BSSA; Jitendra Rana, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone; Dilip Kumar Tirkey, President, Hockey India; Bhola Nath Singh, Vice President, Asian Hockey Federation & Secretary General, Hockey India; Sekar J Manoharan, Treasurer, Hockey India & President, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu; and Commander R.K. Srivastava, Director General, Hockey India during the pre-match protocol of the opening game of the ongoing Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, featuring Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Among the key initiatives is the introduction of digital ID cards for players, simplifying registration and verification processes while ensuring transparency and traceability across the domestic circuit. These ID cards are directly downloadable from the Hockey India Member Units Portal, giving players easy access and cutting down paperwork, akin to the Aadhaar model of streamlined identification.

To further streamline administration, Hockey India has fully integrated with DigiLocker, enabling athletes to access all their certificates from the Hockey India National Championships—including those dating back to the past five years. This step not only simplifies record keeping but also aids players in college admissions, job applications, and other verification needs.

Another major advancement is the Athlete Management System (AMS)—a digital platform launched to track player performance, manage tournament data, and monitor athlete development across all age groups.

The AMS features integration with wearable technology for data-driven performance tracking, injury and wellness monitoring, training scheduling, and a secure cloud database.

It includes comprehensive tools such as assessment systems, training load measurement, connectivity with wearables, customised workout planning, injury tracking, wellness measurement, coaching schedules, alerts, video/media storage, and advanced security and backup protocols.

The senior men’s and women’s core players also wear a device as wristband—which tracks sleep patterns, stress levels, and recovery status, helping determine whether they are sufficiently rested or at risk of overtraining.

“There were certain setbacks that were brought to our attention during the National Championships—particularly around monitoring player movements across states or academies,” said Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India chief.

“Issuing digital ID cards and ensuring full registration through the Hockey India Player Portal was essential to address these issues. Our DigiLocker integration adds another layer of ease for athletes while securing their records long-term. All of these initiatives underline our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and our athlete-first approach,” he added.

In addition to technological enhancements, Hockey India has also expanded the Member Units Portal to district-level compliance, mandating that all state member units ensure their respective districts follow governance policies and registration protocols. This move has brought standardisation and accountability at the grassroots level.

Further reinforcing its focus on athlete welfare, Hockey India has announced a grant of Rs 2 lakhs to national team players who are currently unemployed.

"This initiative is close to my heart," expressed Bhola Nath Singh, secretary general, Hockey India. “It not only supports players financially but also sends a clear message that the federation is here to back athletes and provide them with a platform to pursue their dreams without fear or financial distress. Our long-term goal is to build a player-driven ecosystem.”

Hockey India has also welcomed the passage of the National Sports Governance Act 2025, calling it a landmark moment in Indian sport. The federation supports the Act’s push for transparency, fair elections, athlete representation, gender equality, safe sport practices, and anti-doping mechanisms—values already embedded in Hockey India’s operational framework.

--IANS

bc/