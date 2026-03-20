Hockey India hosts Kazakhstan for Asian Games Qualifiers preparations in Haryana

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Kazakhstan senior men’s hockey team is currently in India for a high-performance training camp in the Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat, Haryana, from March 10 to 21, as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games Qualifiers 2026.

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The camp, held at one of India’s premier hockey training centres, offers world-class synthetic turf, advanced conditioning facilities, and an intensely competitive environment—providing Kazakhstan an ideal platform to fine-tune preparations ahead of a crucial continental assignment.

This initiative aligns with the vision of the Government of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), and the Sports Authority of India to position the country as a global hub for sporting excellence by hosting and supporting international teams. It also reflects the principles of the Olympic movement, promoting cross-border collaboration and athlete development.

Speaking on practicing in India, Kazakhstan coach Olga Urmanova said, “We are very pleased to be here at the Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat, which has been extremely hospitable to our team. Overall, India offers a very high standard of hockey, and that is exactly why we chose to come here—to learn, adapt, and grow. This is our second visit to India after competing in Rajgir, Bihar during the Hero Asia Cup 2025, and once again, the experience has been invaluable.”

Urmanova added, “We have already played several friendly matches against local teams here in SAI Sonipat, and the level of competition has been very high, which is exactly what we need at this stage of our preparation. Everything has been organised at the highest level, just as we had planned when selecting India as our training base.”

“We are sincerely grateful to Hockey India for their support and for facilitating such quality training opportunities. I also want to thank our assistant coach Lenur Vishnyakov for all the documentation work and coordinating with Hockey India thus making the process smooth. Looking ahead to the Asian Games Qualifiers 2026, we are placed in a competitive group with teams like Oman, Indonesia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, and we are aiming to deliver a strong performance. This year, our goal is clear—to achieve a top finish and qualify for the Asian Games in Japan,” she concluded.

Ranked 55th in the world, Kazakhstan has shown significant progress in recent years. The team made a strong impression at the AHF Cup 2025 in Jakarta, where they finished fourth after entering as a late replacement. They also gained valuable exposure at the Hero Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, competing against top Asian sides including India, Japan, and China.

With the tournament serving as a qualification pathway to the Men’s Asian Games 2026, this training stint in India is expected to play a crucial role in Kazakhstan’s ambitions to make it to the prestigious continental tournament.

Hockey India has consistently hosted international teams for training camps, reinforcing its position as a key contributor to the global hockey ecosystem while strengthening sporting ties between nations.

Meanwhile, speaking on the development, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey stated, “We are delighted to welcome the Kazakhstan Senior Men’s Hockey Team to India. Such training engagements not only contribute to the growth of hockey globally but also strengthen international sporting relationships. India has always been at the forefront of promoting hockey, and providing world-class facilities to visiting teams is part of our commitment to the sport’s development. We wish the Kazakhstan team the very best for their preparations and upcoming competitions.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, “It is encouraging to see teams like Kazakhstan choosing India as their preferred destination for high-performance training. The exposure to quality infrastructure and competitive conditions here will certainly benefit their preparations for the Asian Games Qualifiers. Initiatives like these also reflect the growing stature of India as a global hockey hub and reinforce our efforts to contribute meaningfully to the international hockey community.”