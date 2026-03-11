Hockey India congratulates Nikki Pradhan on completing 200 international caps

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Indian Women’s Hockey Team defender Nikki Pradhan achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 200 International Caps during the team’s match against Wales in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana on Wednesday at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex).

Read More

Pradhan made her international debut during the India Tour of South Africa in 2016, and since then has been a consistent presence in the Indian defence across several major tournaments. Hailing from Jharkhand, she also created history by becoming the first female hockey player from the state to represent India at the Olympics, when she competed at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. She was also a member of the Indian squad at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

The 32-year-old defender has proven her mettle time and again and has been part of several memorable achievements for the national side. Her medal-winning outings include Gold at the 2017 Women’s Asia Cup, Silver at the 2018 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, Gold at the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, and Silver at the Women’s Asia Cup Gongshu 2025.

Pradhan has also represented India at global events such as the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup in London. She was a key member of the team that secured a historic Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang and was also part of the squad that won the FIH Women’s Series Finals Hiroshima 2019.

Additionally, Pradhan played a crucial role in India’s successful campaign against the United States during the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, helping the team secure qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. She was also part of the Indian team that clinched the Gold Medal at the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Spain.

Congratulating her on reaching the milestone, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “Reaching 200 international caps is a truly special achievement and a testament to Nikki’s dedication, consistency, and passion for the sport. Over the years, she has grown into a dependable defender and an important pillar of the Indian team. Her journey from Jharkhand to representing India at two Olympic Games continues to inspire young players across the country. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate Nikki on this remarkable milestone and wish her many more successful matches ahead.”

Echoing the sentiments, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said, “Nikki Pradhan’s 200-cap milestone reflects her resilience, discipline, and long-standing contribution to Indian hockey. She has been a reliable presence in the team through multiple Olympic cycles and major international tournaments. Achievements like these highlight the depth of experience she brings to the squad, and we are proud to see her continue to serve Indian hockey with such commitment.”

--IANS

hs/