Hockey India congratulates defender Jarmanpreet Singh on completing 150 int'l caps

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Hockey India has congratulated defender Jarmanpreet Singh on the remarkable milestone of completing 150 international caps for India. Star defender achieved the feat when India faced Spain in their third match of the Hobart leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26 in Australia on Tuesday.

Read More

Coming from a small village of Rajdhan in Amritsar district of Punjab, Jarmanpreet has established himself as India's most dependable defender. He is known for his composure under pressure and awareness during the game.

Jarmanpreet made his senior international debut at the Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in the Netherlands in 2018, where India finished as runners-up. One of the standout moments of his career came when he played a key role in India securing the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Jarmanpreet has also been part of several major successes for Indian hockey over the years. He was a member of the squad that won gold at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, and contributed significantly to India’s third-place finish at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He was also part of the Indian team that clinched silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Jarmanpreet on the milestone and said, “Completing 150 international caps is a significant achievement and a testament to Jarmanpreet’s dedication, discipline, and consistent performances for the Indian team over the years."

"He has grown into a reliable defender who brings stability and confidence to the backline. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate him on this landmark and wish him continued success as he contributes further to Indian hockey,” he added.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also extended his wishes. He said, “Jarmanpreet Singh’s journey reflects perseverance and commitment at the highest level of the sport. Reaching 150 caps is a proud moment not only for him but for Indian hockey as well. His performances in major international tournaments have played an important role in the team’s achievements in recent years. We congratulate him on this milestone and look forward to many more memorable performances from him in the Indian jersey.”

Meanwhile, India had a poor start to their campaign in the Hobart leg of the FIH Pro League. They first lost to Spain by 0-2 and then suffered a 5-4 defeat to hosts Australia in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in their second match.

--IANS

sds/bc