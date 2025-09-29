Hockey India announces 33-member core group for senior men’s coaching camp for major international assignments

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday announced a 33-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from Monday to October 18, 2025.

The camp marks a crucial build-up for the Indian team as it prepares for the upcoming two major international assignments — the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025, set to be played in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 2 to 29, followed by a high-intensity tour of South Africa.

Indian players head into this camp on the back of an unbeaten run at the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, where they lifted the trophy and secured a direct berth for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026. With confidence high, the focus now shifts to maintaining the winning momentum, ironing out key areas, and building greater depth across all departments.

Speaking ahead of the camp, Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton said, “Winning the Asia Cup and securing World Cup qualification was an important milestone for us, but it is only the beginning. The players have come back into camp with renewed hunger, and now our focus shifts fully to preparing tactically for the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament. That will be another valuable test before we head straight into South Africa to start World Cup preparations and continue to build towards our bigger goals. Success is not just about results — it’s about how we keep learning, adapting, and growing together as a team.”

33-member list for the Senior Men's Camp:

GOALKEEPERS

Krishan B. Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

DEFENDERS

Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Varun Kumar

MIDFIELDERS

Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad,

Manpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh

FORWARDS

Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Selvam Karthi, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage.

