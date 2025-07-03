Hitesh, Sakshi add to India’s medal tally at World Boxing Cup in Astana

Astana (Kazakhstan), July 3 (IANS) Hitesh Gulia and Sakshi secured semifinal spots on Thursday and guaranteed themselves podium finishes, adding to India’s burgeoning medal count at the second leg of the World Boxing Cup 2025 being held in Kazakhstan's capital.

Hitesh, a gold medallist from the Brazil leg earlier this year, delivered a dominant 5:0 win over Kazakhstan’s Almaz Orozbekov in the men’s 70kg quarterfinal, ensuring another medal to his name.

In the women’s 54kg category, Sakshi put on a composed display to beat Brazil’s Tatiana Regina de Jesus Chagas via unanimous decision.

They now join guaranteed medallists Minakshi (48kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg), as well as Sanju (60kg), who confirmed a podium for herself on Wednesday after advancing to the semifinals. Anamika (51kg) also remains in contention after reaching the quarters.

With several medals guaranteed and more boxers still in the mix, Team India’s campaign in Astana continues to build toward a strong finish ahead of the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Minakshi sealed her place in the semifinals with a dominant 5:0 win over Chinese Taipei’s Guo Yi-Xuan, showing sharp movement and clean scoring throughout. Pooja Rani followed with a gritty 4:1 split decision victory over Kazakhstan’s Gulsaya Yerzhan in the 80kg division, securing her berth in the final four and guaranteeing a podium finish.

Anamika (51kg) moved into the quarterfinals with a composed performance against Turkey’s Aysen Taskin, keeping India’s momentum alive.

In the men’s draw, Jadumani Singh fought hard in a close contest but lost narrowly to the Philippines’ Jay Bryan Baricuatro, bringing his campaign to a close.

India has claimed six medals at the previous World Boxing Cup leg in Brazil. With the Finals set to take place in New Delhi this November, the Astana leg plays a key role in shaping preparations. India had won one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals in the first leg of the 2025 World Boxing Cup at Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil.

Uzbekistan had topped the medal table in the first leg in Brazil with eight medals, with five gold medals. Hosts Brazil finished with nine medals but had fewer gold (three), while Kazakhstan ended third with six medals, including three gold and three bronze.

--IANS

bsk/