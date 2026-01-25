Historic Fit India Sundays on Cycle unfolds at Attari Border on Republic Day Eve

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The 58th edition of the Sundays on Cycle was flagged off in Karaikal in Puducherry by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who met and felicitated first-time voters and cycled with them to celebrate the 58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle which was dedicated to National Voter's Day.

Speaking at the event Dr. Mandaviya said, "Our Honourable Prime Minister has given a clarion call to celebrate first-time voters and motivate them to cast their votes towards building a stronger Bharat. Today, I interacted with more than 100 first-time voters and was impressed by their interest in contributing towards a Viksit Bharat. Being the youngest democracy in the world, it is imperative that we harness the energy of the youth to make India a global superpower."

The 58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle unfolded on an unprecedented nationwide scale, underlining how the initiative has evolved into one of India’s largest people-led fitness movements. On the eve of Republic Day 2026, major events of the Sundays on Cycle unfolded from the southern coast of Puducherry to the landmark institution of IIT Roorkee and from the historic Attari Border to the national capital New Delhi.

Dr. Mandaviya, who launched the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in December 2024, called upon MY Bharat to take the lead in creating awareness about the importance of voting and democratic participation. In one year’s time, the event has brought together over 25 lakh citizens across more than two lakh locations. From students and young professionals to senior citizens, athletes and personnel from uniformed services, the initiative continues to cut across age, profession and geography, embedding fitness into everyday life.

One of the most stirring chapters of the 58th edition unfolded at the Attari Border in Amritsar, where Sundays on Cycle was celebrated on the eve of Republic Day and National Voters’ Day, alongside Central Armed Police Forces and young voters. Set against the backdrop of the Attari-Wagah ceremonial stretch, this morning saw a rare confluence of jawans, young first-time voters, athletes, celebrities and ordinary citizens riding together with a shared sense of pride. On the eve of Republic Day and on National Voters’ Day, the symbolism was unmistakable: a unique triumvirate of fitness, freedom and civic duty.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha N. Khadse led a series of meaningful moments that defined the morning. She felicitated IG Border Security Force (BSF) HQ Jalandhar and honoured first-time voters under the #MyBharatMyVote campaign, followed by a solemn voters’ pledge. At the nation’s border, the act of celebrating young voters sent out a powerful message of both democracy and fitness.

Olympian and two-time World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen, former India fast bowler Siddharth Kaul, along with actors Vivek Dahiya, Ragini Dwivedi and singer Ashita Dutt, joined the celebrations, interacting with participants and lending star power to a people-driven movement.

Fit India influencers also graced the occasion; their presence reinforced the idea that fitness cuts across professions and fame, uniting everyone on equal ground.

When the cycling rally was finally flagged off at 8:45 am, 800 cyclists pedalled forward from the Attari Border, cheered on by spectators and fellow participants. Parallel activities also continued across the venue as yoga corners promoted calm and balance, rope-skipping zones buzzed with youthful energy, interactive game areas and cultural performances also kept the carnival spirit alive. The atmosphere was electric yet deeply emotional, marked by pride in the uniform, respect for the vote and joy in collective participation.

The movement also reached academic spaces, with IIT Roorkee hosting the 58th edition on its campus for the first time. Students, faculty members and administrators participated in the cycling rally and fitness activities, highlighting how Sundays on Cycle has found resonance among the youth and academic institutions.

The Roorkee edition reflected the initiative’s expanding footprint, from public roads and heritage locations to premier campuses, encouraging young citizens to adopt active lifestyles while being mindful of their carbon footprint. Speaking at the event, Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, Director IIT, Roorkee said, “It is imperative that we include fitness in education to make our young minds stronger.”

In New Delhi, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised at Vasant Kunj with RWA residents, many among them first time voters. The event was attended by national women’s kabaddi player Ritu Sheoran who said, "Cycling as an exercise can be done specially by women, who are often not encouraged by their families to take up sport or other fitness activities. It is easy and can be done for just 15 mins in a day to stay fit and agile." Stressing on the need for regular outdoor fitness activities, national kabaddi player Rohit Kumar said, "I would like to say that such programmes should be organised every week so that India remains fit and healthy."

