Himanshi Tokas becomes first Indian judoka to grab top spot in world junior rankings

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Himanshi Tokas made history in judo as she rose to the World No.1 ranking in the women's 63 kg weight category in the junior world rankings, becoming the first Indian judoka to hold the exalted position in the history of the sport.

In the women's 57 kg, India's Shahin Rajakbhai Darjada is ranked fourth, making it the first time that two Indian athletes are placed in the top five of their respective weight categories.

Himanshi, who gained three places in the list, is perched at the top of the rankings with 610 points as Indian judokas made handsome gains in the latest offering of the World Ranking List issued by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

The 20-year-old Himanshi, who is supported by the Reliance Foundation, surged to the top of the rankings following her triumph in the Asian Junior Championships 2025 last week (September 13). This was her third title this year.

Before this, she had finished first in her weight class in the Taiepi Junior Asian Cup 2025 in July and had won the Casablanca African Open 2025 in January. In all, Himanshi has so far won gold medals in five competitions, one Continental Championship, three Continental Cup competitions, and one Continental Open Championship.

In the seniors category, Himanshi is ranked 61st in the women's 63kg category of the World Rankings with 611 points.

In the women's 57kg category, India's Shahin Rajakbhai Darjada is ranked fourth behind Riko Honda of Japan, Michela Terranova of Italy, and Bianca Reis of Brazil. Shahin has 442 points and has won three gold medals and a bronze so far this season.

Shahin won gold in the Asian Junior Championships 2025, Macau Junior Asian Cup 2025, and Taipei Junior Asian Cup 2025. She was placed third in the Tashkent Junior Asian Cup 2025 in May this year.

In the women's +78kg category, India's Kanwarpreet Kaur is ranked 10th in the world, as is Ishroop Narang in the women's -78kg category. Compatriot Nungshithoi Chanu Leishangthem is ranked 12th in the 52kg class.

Among the seniors, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tulika Mann is ranked 75th in the women's +78kg, gaining one place this week, while Shraddha Kadubai Chopade is ranked 53rd in women's 52 kg. Asmita Dev remained at No.46 in the women's 48kg.

In the men's 73 kg, India's Arun Kumar gained two places to move up to 71 in the rankings. In all seven Indian judokas are ranked in the top 100 in the World Rankings List in the seniors category.

--IANS

bsk/bc