Himachal Pradesh’s snow warriors ride the wave of success at Khelo India Winter Games

Gulmarg, Feb 22 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh team's journey through the first five Khelo India Winter Games editions is a tale of perseverance and a passionate bond with snow. Over five editions of the Khelo India Winter Games, held annually since 2020, Himachal Pradesh has evolved from a hopeful contender to a medal-winning region, challenging more established winter sports states.

Read More

The first Khelo India Winter Games, held in 2020, combined celebration with competition. Jammu and Kashmir, with their deep snow culture, led the medal tally with an impressive collection. Himachal Pradesh’s participation was limited but significant, providing athletes with valuable national exposure and experience.

By 2021, in their second edition, Himachal Pradesh’s winter athletes had established a presence, with over 1,000 competitors and increased state involvement. Although they were not yet widely recognised, early signs, such as glimpses of podium potential in Alpine and Nordic events, suggested more promising achievements ahead.

The 2023 third edition signalled Himachal Pradesh’s inaugural significant breakthrough in the upper tiers of the Khelo India Winter Games. Despite tough competition, the team secured 10 gold, 14 silver, and 7 bronze medals, finishing a respectable third overall behind well-established winter sports powerhouses.

This was the moment when Himachal Pradesh’s athletes began to be recognised not just as participants but as serious national contenders. The Alpine slopes, which the host country and well-known teams had previously dominated, now featured Himachali flags alongside them.

If 2023 marked Himachal Pradesh’s debut in the big leagues, 2024 confirmed its place among the top contenders. This year, Himachal Pradesh secured 15 medals, 5 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze, and ranked second nationally, a remarkable feat given its relatively limited winter sports infrastructure.

That year's list of standouts reads like a catalogue of emerging stars.

Aanchal Thakur transcended being just a name. She stood as a pillar of Himachal Pradesh’s medal tally in 2025. Born on August 28, 1996, in Manali, Thakur made history in 2018 as the first Indian skier to earn a medal at an International Ski Federation event. She secured two gold medals at the 5th Khelo India Winter Games, winning in both the alpine skiing slalom and giant slalom events.

“The conditions were tough, the visibility was poor, and the temperature was low, but my spirits were high,” Aanchal told SAI Media. “I started skiing at the age of five years and have over 20 years of experience in this sport. I didn’t have original skis, but would practice on wooden skis. It used to be very tough. But after I started winning medals in junior nationals, I went and trained in Europe.

“In 2012, I represented India at the Winter Youth Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. Since then, I have represented the country at six World Championships and two Asian Games,” Aanchal said, adding, “At Khelo India Winter Games, the atmosphere inspires us athletes to work hard for our states and country.”

Snowboarder Preeti Thakur secured gold medals and podium placements across various disciplines. Victories in relays and team events boosted Himachal Pradesh's momentum, transforming individual determination into collective success. This marked a noticeable change: Himachal Pradesh was no longer overshadowed by dominant winter sports nations; it had become a story of its own.

During the 5th Khelo India Winter Games in 2025, Himachal Pradesh showcased what was probably its most impressive performance so far. The state secured a total of 6 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals, placing it joint second overall with the Indian Army, a consistently strong competitor, thanks to excellent performances across various sports.

Himachal athletes surpass expectations

Tenzin Dolma, an inspiring figure well beyond her podium finish, won gold in the women’s ski mountaineering vertical race, demonstrating endurance that surpassed the mountain’s challenging slopes. Her teammate Natasha Mahar earned silver, securing a Himachal Pradesh one-two that would be remembered long after the race ended.

In the opening men’s Alpine slalom event, Yogesh Kumar secured gold, showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s increasing dominance in key skiing competitions. Snowboarding experts Sakshi Thakur and Natasha Mahar contributed to the medal tally with their podium finishes, highlighting Himachal Pradesh's versatility in skiing and snowboarding.

Over five editions, Himachal Pradesh's progress at the Khelo India Winter Games showcases relentless ambition. Starting with tentative attempts in 2020 and 2021, it has become a consistent medal contender by 2024 and 2025. The journey resembles a sprint up a mountain, driven by personal passion and team effort.

As the future editions, including the Gulmarg leg of the 2026 games, approach, these winter athletes from the mountain state will undoubtedly be ones to watch. The Games start on Monday and conclude on February 26.

--IANS

vi/bsk/