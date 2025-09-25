HIL Governing Council’s takeover of UP Rudras vital for continuity in league: Rupinder Pal Singh

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Veteran drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has lauded the Hockey India League (HIL) governing council's move to take over the UP Rudras franchise, calling it a vital step for continuity in the league.

UP Rudras had earlier announced their decision to withdraw from the Hockey India League (HIL) over financial sustainability. Later, the HIL Governing Council decided to take over the franchise and manage and run the new team’s affairs until a new franchise owner comes forward.

“If Hockey India Governing Council is taking over a team, then it is a good sign. It means no team is being pulled out, and players are still getting opportunities to play alongside international names. The most important thing is that the league is happening, and if these small issues are managed, it will only grow year by year,” Rupinder said.

This step has been taken to ensure that UP Rudras players participate in HIL 2026 and to maintain the competitive balance of the league.

Rupinder, who led Shrachi Bengal Tigers to the title last season and was bought by SG Pipers for Rs 12 lakh, noted the importance of financial support for young players and the responsibility that comes with it.

“Financial support for a player is very important. If I have some money and I know that everything is going well at home, then I can perform better on the field without stress. This kind of support definitely motivates players and makes them focus fully on the game. The biggest responsibility is to stay focused, even when you are earning good money, you must make sure that whatever time you get on the ground, you double that time through your performance,” he added.

Meanwhile, young goalkeeper Vivek Lakra, who was signed by Shrachi Bengal Tigers for Rs 23 lakh against a base price of just Rs 2 lakh in the mini auction, expressed his excitement and said, “I was watching the auction, and I was quite nervous. I didn’t expect my name to go that high, and when it happened, I was surprised. It is very exciting for me. I just want to give my best, and with experienced foreign players in the team, I will try to learn as much as possible whenever I get the chance.”

He also spoke about what the move meant for his family and his future. “Everyone at home was very happy after the auction. We come from a simple background, so this gives me motivation to keep working hard. When I started at the Sports Hostel in Panposh, I didn’t even have my own goalkeeper kit and had to borrow from seniors.

"From those days to now, this feels like a big step, but I know it is just the start. My dream is to play well here, learn something from every opportunity, and one day play in the Olympics."

From the women’s auction, Monika stood out with her turnaround after going unsold last season. This time, she was the costliest Indian player (women), bought by the Shrachi Bengal Tigers for Rs 15 lakh.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Last year I was unsold in the league and later dropped from the core national group, which was a very emotional time. I would say Hero HIL is a big platform for every player. There are so many talented players in the pool, and if they perform here, they will be noticed for the national camps.

"It is a great opportunity for youngsters, but even as a senior player, you have to prove yourself again. Playing alongside overseas players will also raise standards for everyone. That’s why I feel this league is important for all of us.”

--IANS

bc/bsk/