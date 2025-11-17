High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka hosts unbeaten Indian visually impaired women’s cricket team in Colombo

Colombo (Sri Lanka), Nov 17 (IANS) The Indian visually impaired women’s cricket team, undefeated with a remarkable five consecutive victories at the ongoing 1st ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2025, after their dominant victory over Pakistan on Sunday, was warmly hosted by H.E. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, at India House his official residence in Colombo.

During the interaction, the High Commissioner congratulated the players for their outstanding performance, praising their resilience, discipline, and exemplary sporting spirit. He conveyed to Deepika TC, the Indian captain, and the entire squad, India’s pride in their achievement, and encouraged them to carry the nation’s flag with confidence as they prepare for the semifinals on November 22.

The meeting included meaningful exchanges on the growth of visually impaired cricket, the players’ journey, and India’s leadership in promoting accessibility and inclusion through sports.

The High Commission reaffirmed its continued support for the development of blind cricket and commended CABI’s efforts under the leadership of Dr. Mahantesh G.K., Chairman, Cricket Association for the Blind in India, who was also joined by Mr.Buse Gowda, President of CABI.

The High Commissioner was also joined by his spouse, Mrs. Tanuja Jha, and Indian High Commission officials in the High Tea Meeting hosted at the Iconic India House in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this evening.

The meeting strengthened the team’s confidence, reinforcing their resolve to finish their dominant campaign by bringing home the inaugural SBI Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind trophy.

The Indian team has so far defeated Sri Lanka, Australia, England, Nepal and Pakistan, among others, in the competition so far with the India v Pakistan match being played in Colombo. The event was inaugurated in New Delhi before moving to Bengaluru. Pakistan has played all its matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The World Cup continues to receive overwhelming nationwide support. Educational institutions, corporate organisations, CSR partners, and individual volunteers have actively joined hands to elevate the tournament’s impact. Independent filmmakers and documentary storytellers are also capturing the journeys and determination of the players, ensuring that their stories of resilience reach global audiences.

