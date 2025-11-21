HI unveils new campaign ahead of Hockey India League 2025/26 season

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday unveiled the official promo for the upcoming season of the Hero Hockey India League (HIL), introducing its bold new brand line, “Big. Is. Back”. The campaign signals the league’s intent to scale up in ambition, creativity, and fan engagement, backed by a refreshed identity designed to reintroduce HIL with a cinematic, energetic edge.

The creative direction celebrates the intensity and athleticism of hockey while highlighting the emotional and cultural resonance the sport continues to hold across India. The rollout spans multiple media and markets, ensuring impact across every major fan touchpoint.

HIL’s return in 2024 marked a major resurgence, with support from partners Prasar Bharati and Sony Sports Network helping the league achieve an extraordinary cumulative reach of 40.8 million viewers, a 48% jump over the 2017 season. The men’s final drew 3.07 million viewers, while the most-watched women’s match recorded 2.92 million. Internationally, the league expanded its footprint to over 5 million viewers across 18 hockey-playing nations through TV and OTT platforms. On social media, HIL surpassed 1 billion views across Facebook, Instagram and X on more than 3,000 pieces of content.

The new season's campaign is anchored by a 360-degree marketing strategy aimed at making HIL unmissable. High-impact animated films bring each franchise city to life, massive outdoor installations build nationwide anticipation, and a strong presence across radio, television and OTT platforms reinforces reach. A revamped social media approach will spotlight daily storytelling, behind-the-scenes action, player features, reel-first creatives and influencer-led conversations that keep fans engaged well beyond matchdays.

Hockey India League Governing Committee Chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, “With the launch of the promo today, the countdown for the new season of the Hero Hockey India League has officially begun, and it will be bigger than ever. HIL has played a crucial role in the growth of Indian hockey, and it means a great deal to both players and fans. With this strong marketing push, we aim to take hockey to more people and inspire the next generation.”

Hockey India League Governing Committee Member Bhola Nath Singh added, “Our aim is to ensure that HIL’s return is big, exciting, and easy for fans to connect with. This campaign brings fresh energy to the sport and promises an experience that supporters will genuinely enjoy. The excitement around the league is building once again, and we are ready for it.”

The league enters the new season with a focus on scale, innovation, and emotion, determined to take hockey to every corner of the country and place it at the center of India’s sporting landscape.

The Women’s League will be held in Ranchi from December 28 to January 10, 2026, while the Men’s League will run from January 3 to 26, 2026 across Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar.

