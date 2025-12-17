'He’s got a good pedigree at the death': RCB coach Andy flower on acquisition of Jacob Duffy

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Reflecting on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) overall approach and the additions made at the IPL 2026 player auction, head coach Andy Flower said that the acquisition of New Zealand's Jacob Duffy is really exciting, given that the attacking bowler has got "good pedigree at the death".

RCB, who entered the auction with a purse of Rs 16.4 crore, bagged eight players in all. The latest inclusions to the reigning champions' squad feature the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satwik Desal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Kanishk Chouhan and Vihaan Malhotra.

Speaking about the quality and versatility added to the batting group, Flower said, “We know Bethel's class, and Cox, who's had an outstanding 12 months with the bat, is a great utility player. He can bat anywhere in the order, he's a keeper batter as well, and if he gets in the field, he's one of the best fielders in the world. So very exciting talent, and great to have batsmen of that class waiting for their chance.”

Turning attention to the bowling unit, Flower reflected on the impact of retained players and the depth now available. “On the bowling front, we saw what Nuwan Thushara could do for us last year when he got his one chance at Lucknow. He helped us win a hugely important game to help us qualify in the top two. We know what he can do both with the new ball and with that low slingy yorker and slower ball bowling that he offers as a package.”

The head coach also spoke about the acquisition of Duffy and the balance it brings to the squad. “Recruitment of Jacob Duffy is really exciting. He’s a top-ranked seamer in T20 international cricket at the moment, and he looks like quite a prospect. He’s an attacking bowler in the powerplay, and he’s got good pedigree at the death, even though he’s quite new to international cricket.”

Highlighting the strength in overseas pace options, he said, “We’re really excited to have him backing up Josh Hazlewood. That sort of exciting overseas talent will be comforting for us as coaches to have in reserve, but very exciting for our fans to watch when they get the chance to perform.”

Looking ahead to preparations for the upcoming season, Flower emphasised the importance of communication and continuity. “In the lead up to IPL 2026, we will definitely be monitoring and communicating with our players. That is the way that Mo Bobat and I like to operate. Our specialist coaches will be in contact with our players, we’ll be getting to know the new ones, and we’ll be communicating with our players pretty much all year round in some capacity.”

On the build-up to the season, he added, “We now know the start date of IPL 2026 and that period before that is important to establish relationships with the players and get that group moving in one direction, like we did last year. We look forward to that prep time and exciting times ahead.”

