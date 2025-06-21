Heartbreak for Prince Khatri as ACL tear rules him out of RPL

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) In a major blow to Hyderabad Heroes and Indian rugby fans alike, star player Prince Khatri has been ruled out for the remainder of the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL) 2025 season following a Grade 3 ACL tear. The injury occurred during the team’s season opener against Kalinga Black Tigers in the third match of the tournament.

The 31-year-old from Haryana, the second costliest Indian signing at this year’s auction, sustained the injury during the second half of the fixture held at Mumbai’s Andheri Sports Complex. After an awkward landing while attempting a tackle, Khatri clutched his knee in pain and was stretchered off the field.

Scans later confirmed the worst - a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, an injury that will sideline him for six to nine months. This rules him out not just for the remainder of RPL 2025 but also for the rest of the 2025 season.

In a heartfelt statement, Khatri shared his emotions, “This is heartbreaking. I had worked tirelessly to be at my best for the RPL. Wearing the Hyderabad Heroes jersey in front of a Mumbai crowd was a proud moment. To go down in the very first game is tough to accept, but I trust the process and will come back stronger.”

“I want to thank my teammates, fans, and everyone who’s sent messages of support. This is just a chapter in my story - not the end of it," he added.

The news comes as a massive setback for the Hyderabad Heroes, who had high hopes pinned on Khatri’s athleticism and rich experience on the field.

The Hyderabad Heroes roped in West Bengal forward Shakti Nag as Prince's replacement for the remaining matches of the RPL.

As the RPL’s first season unfolds, fans now turn their hopes toward Khatri’s recovery and an inspiring comeback.

--IANS

ab/