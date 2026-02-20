Heartbreak behind the heroics: Indian cricketers and their toughest battles

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Under the glare of stadium lights, they appear invincible — soaking in the applause, delivering match-winning performances, winning matches, and lifting trophies. But when the cheers fade, and the cameras turn away, some of India’s cricket stars have found themselves fighting far more personal battles — ones that test the heart more than on-field skills.

Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar recently offered a deeply personal account of his divorce from Ishani Johar. The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and married in March 2022 in Goa after being together since their early twenties, had shared years of companionship before deciding to part ways.

After nearly 15 months of courtroom proceedings, Chahar chose transparency over silence. There were no dramatic allegations — only an honest admission of how emotionally draining the process had been. Importantly, he emphasised that he harbours no ill feelings.

Support poured in almost immediately. Fans flooded his social media with words of encouragement, praising his grace and maturity. Many called him “brave” for speaking openly, while others reminded him that a new chapter awaits.

In a country where cricketers are often placed on pedestals, the empathy reflected a growing understanding that heroes, too, are human.

Professionally, Chahar now looks ahead to a fresh challenge. The leg-spinner is set to represent Chennai Super Kings after being bought for Rs 5.20 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction — a new record for him both on and off the field.

He isn’t alone in navigating personal upheaval. In 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma ended their marriage, asking fans to honour their privacy. A year earlier, Hardik Pandya confirmed his separation, drawing mixed but largely supportive reactions online.

For Shikhar Dhawan, the emotional weight of divorce extended to fatherhood, with supporters frequently expressing solidarity.

Earlier generations — from Dinesh Karthik to Mohammad Azharuddin, Ravi Shastri, Javagal Srinath, and Manoj Prabhakar — have also endured similar storms.

Cricket may immortalise their heroics, but these moments reveal something deeper: resilience. Because sometimes, the bravest innings are played not before thousands, but in the quiet spaces where healing begins.

