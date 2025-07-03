He has to learn on the job: Hussey on struggling Konstas

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Former Australian batter Michael Hussey feels that teenage Test opener Sam Konstas will take time to learn things after a flop show in the first Test against West Indies in Barbados.

Konstas was unable to handle Shamar Joseph’s fiery opening spells in either innings, falling to the West Indies pacer twice and managing just 3 and 5 runs.

The 19-year-old had made a sparkling start to his international career last summer with a rapid half-century against India at the MCG but has since failed to pass fifty in five consecutive Test innings.

With Steve Smith sidelined due to injury and Marnus Labuschagne left out, Australia’s inexperienced top four faltered on a lively Bridgetown pitch, slipping to 3-22 and then 4-65 before the middle order steadied the innings.

“The conditions did not look easy for batting at all, there was a lot of uneven bounce, up and down bounce, sideways movement off the seam as well. (Konstas) is still a very young player, he’s only 19. He’s still trying to figure out his own game, at first-class level, let alone Test-match level in conditions that are so foreign to what he would be used to. I’m not sure he would have ever batted on pitches like what they’re getting in the West Indies,” he told Fox Cricket.

“It’s great education for him, and we’re going to have to have some patience. It’s going to take some time and he’s going to have to learn on the job a bit. But there’s no denying he’s got some great talent. I’m sure that the journey is going to be bumpy, particularly in the first few years. There’s going to be some ups and downs, but let’s hope there’s a few more ups than downs along the way,” he added.

Hussey believes Konstas is experiencing an identity crisis at the crease, noting that the young opener seemed “a little bit unsure” about the best approach to batting in unfamiliar conditions against a new opposition.

“You’re asking a young kid that hasn’t played a lot of first-class cricket to do that at Test match level. It’s a tough ask,” Hussey said.

“You need to have a really strong technique to be able to get through some difficult spells early, get that shine off the ball, and then it’s finding the balance of soaking up that pressure but still being able to score and put pressure back on the bowlers.

“Generally speaking his technique looks pretty sound. Then the mental side of the game kicks in and he’s just a little bit unsure, but that’s probably down to unfamiliar conditions in the West Indies.”

Hussey also pointed out Konstas' susceptibility to inswinging deliveries, highlighting how Shamar Joseph trapped him leg-before in the first innings.

“The ball coming back into him seems to give him a little bit of trouble. I feel as though teams will be targeting balls running back towards the stumps, LBW and bowled. He could probably just tighten up on that little part of his game a bit, but generally speaking his technique is reasonably sound," the former batter said.

With the return of Smith for the second Test in Grenada, Australia will hope for a better top-order display to seal the three-match series.

