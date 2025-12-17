‘He fits the position perfectly,’ PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer on buying Connolly in auction

Abu Dhabi, Dec 17 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer spoke about acquiring batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly, stating that the Australian has the ability to finish matches and fits the role perfectly.

PBKS concluded the IPL 2026 mini-auction with four notable acquisitions, completing their 25-player squad for the upcoming season.

The auction saw PBKS secure two uncapped and two capped players, with Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis emerging as the team's most expensive purchase this auction.

The Kings opened their account with Connolly, who was bought for Rs 3 crore. A rising talent capable of providing flexibility in the middle order, Connolly also offers dependable slow left-arm spin option.

Speaking on the vision behind Connolly’s inclusion, Iyer, who has faced him in Australia, said: “Honestly, he wasn't there in our mind at the start but as we brainstormed and narrowed down our options, we realized he fit the position perfectly.”

He further added, “He has a great temperament and the ability to finish games. Those characteristics matter a lot in IPL. However, we didn’t think we would get him for 3, we actually predicted his price would be much higher.”

The team's highest bid in the auction came shortly after, with Dwarshuis signed for Rs 4.40 crore. The left-arm pacer and useful lower-order hitter adds substantial depth to the bowling attack while offering a lethal power-hitting option at the death.

Pravin Dubey returned to the Kings’ den after being re-acquired at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Dubey provides essential Indian spin backup to complement the existing duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.

Further strengthening the domestic core, promising young talent Vishal Nishad joins the PBKS squad, also signed at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

The Kings entered the auction with a purse of Rs 11.5 crore and exhausted Rs 8 crore from it by acquiring two overseas and two Indian players.

