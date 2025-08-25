Haryana Steelers unveil team jersey ahead of PKL Season 12

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) defending champions, Haryana Steelers, launched their official team jersey for the upcoming season on Monday.

The launch took place at the JSW Centre in the presence of Gurminder Singh, Head of Marketing, JSW Cement, and Divyanshu Singh, CEO, Haryana Steelers and JSW Sports, alongside the team captain Jaideep Dahiya and vice-captain Rahul Sethpal, who came together to reveal the new look jersey.

“The energy in the team is great this season, with the right balance of experienced players and young talent. Our squad ranks among the top teams in the league. Last year, we relied on two raiders, but this time we have three, and with a superstar like Naveen, our attack is strong. On the other side, our defence continues to remain solid and dependable," Dahiya said.

"Overall, I feel we are entering the season with a strong and balanced team, and ready to take on any challenge that comes our way," he added.

The event celebrated the team’s championship spirit and determination to get off to a flying start in the new season. Having finished as runners-up in Season 10 and lifting the championship title in Season 11, the Steelers have showcased their consistency and grit on the PKL stage.

On the occasion of the launch, Divyanshu Singh, CEO, Haryana Steelers and JSW Sports, said, “At JSW Sports, we are focused on building teams that embody resilience, hard work, and a winning spirit; values the Steelers have consistently displayed. With the continued support of partners like JSW Cement and the passion of our fans, we are confident the team will deliver yet another electrifying season as the defending champions.”

The Steelers joined the Pro Kabaddi League in 2017 and have won the title once, in Season 11, marking a historic achievement for the franchise. Previously, in Season 10, Haryana Steelers reached the final for the first time in their history but fell short by just a few points.

--IANS

ab/bsk/